ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ICC World Cup 2023: No Kane Williamson And Tim Southee For New Zealand’s Opening Tie Against England- Tom Latham Confirms

Jatin

Oct 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM

ICC World Cup 2023: No Kane Williamson And Tim Southee For New Zealand’s Opening Tie Against England- Tom Latham Confirms

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and regular captain Kane Williamson is set to miss out on the ICC World Cup 2023 opening match between New Zealand and England which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023.

Tim Southee was named in New Zealand’s final 15-member World Cup squad despite breaking a bone in his right thumb during the England ODI series recently. He underwent surgery to rectify the issue and it was revealed that the doctors had to “chuck in some screws and a plate” to boost his chances of playing in the 50-over showpiece event.

Not only him, but Kane Williamson, who returned to competitive cricket since injuring his knee during IPL 2023 and then undergoing surgery, in the recent warm-up matches, will also not play in the opening match. Williamson played the team’s first warm-up purely as a batsman and then fielded as well in the second warm-up, but Southee still awaits his first outing in India.

Tim Southee,and Kane Williamson. Photo- Getty

This was confirmed by vice-captain Tom Latham, who will lead New Zealand on October 5.

“No Kane and no Tim as well. He (Southee) is unavailable for selection. He is recovering nicely, it has been nearly two weeks post-surgery, so fingers crossed he keeps recovering. It’s a bit of a day-by-day process. But fingers crossed he’ll be available sooner rather than later as well,” Latham told reporters, quoted by AFP.

‘We Can Beat Anyone’- Tom Latham

The Kiwis are still hunting for their first World Cup title after making eight semi-final appearances in 12 editions. They come into the tournament as the underdogs, with most pundits handing the favorites tag to either India or England.

Tom Latham. PC- GettyImages

“We are not focused on what people are predicting; from our point of view we are solely focused on what we have to do. If we can play our brand of cricket in these conditions — which is pretty different to the last two ODI World Cups, in Australia and England. If we play to the best of our ability then we are hard to beat on the day,” Latham added.

Latham said the team is “excited” to open the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of 132,000.

Also Read: We Also Can’t Understand This Decision And There Is No Input From Us – Misbah-ul-Haq On Pakistan’s World Cup Squad And Central Contracts

Tagged:

Afghanistan vs New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson

Tim Southee

Tom Latham

World Cup 2023

