SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Live

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(19)
127/2

Sri Lanka elected to bat

Live

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Toss delayed due to rain

Live

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(18)
80/2

Rain Delay : Pakistan elected to bat

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 28, 2023 at 8:17 PM

ICWC Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Ramesh Sartape will lead a 13-member Indian team for the Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket Tournament to be held in Kathmandu from October 4 to 9. Releasing the name of the Indian team for the five-nation tournament, CEO of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI), Ghazal Khan said that besides India, other teams to take part in the prestigious tournament are Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

According to Ms Khan, Parshuram Desale will be the vice-captain of the team. Other members of the team are: Manoj Sansarkar, Mohd Adil, Lalit Pathak, Shivaji Pawar, Pankaj Paruthi, Manoj Parmar, Manu Singh, Tejpal Yadav, Vikas Lamba, Koteshwar, Suresh, Santosh Kokare, and Ramachandran D. The Indian team was announced after deliberation in a virtual meeting in which General Secretary DCCBI Haroon Rasheed, Chairman Ikrant Sharma, President Mukesh Kanchan, Chief Selector Ashish Shrivastava, Senior Vice President Swatantra Kumar, Coach Manish Sharma and CEO DCCBI Ghazal Khan took part. The team will depart from Gorakhpur on October 2nd.

Earlier Asia Cup was organized in 2019 at the same ground in Kathmandu where the nail-biting final match went till the last ball. In this match, Pakistan had edged-past India to win the Asia Cup. According to Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary DCCBI this time Indian team is stronger and hopefully “will win and become the Asian Champion’’

The Asia Cup of Wheelchair Cricket is not only a display of the players’ talent, but it also serves as a platform for raising awareness and promoting inclusivity. The tournament aims to highlight the remarkable skills and determination of differently-abled athletes in the sport of cricket.

Tagged:

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Officially Advertised To Return On October 13 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Officially Advertised To Return On October 13 Episode

Sep 28, 2023, 12:09 PM

AEW WrestleDream 2023: Top Star Off The Card; New Match Announced
AEW WrestleDream 2023: Top Star Off The Card; New Match Announced

Sep 28, 2023, 11:55 AM

NXT No Mercy 2023: New Title Matches, Special Guest Referee And More Set For WWE PLE
NXT No Mercy 2023: New Title Matches, Special Guest Referee And More Set For WWE PLE

Sep 27, 2023, 11:03 AM

WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): Contract Signing; Strap Match; Tournament Finale
WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): Contract Signing; Strap Match; Tournament Finale

Sep 27, 2023, 10:56 AM

WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced For October 2 Episode
WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced For October 2 Episode

Sep 26, 2023, 1:17 PM

WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Announced For A Handicap Match At PLE
WWE Fastlane 2023: John Cena Announced For A Handicap Match At PLE

Sep 26, 2023, 1:09 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links