Andrade is a Mexican professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. He was one of the biggest legends of CMLL where he won multiple prestigious championships. He also won a couple of championships in WWE. His father Brilliante was also a famous professional wrestler who mostly worked in Mexico.

Andrade Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Almas is 5'9″ and his billed weight is 210 lbs. He was born on November 3, 1989 and currently, the former WWE United States champion is 34 year old. Many fans doubt that he might not receive any strong main event push in WWE because of his height. It is very difficult for WWE stars to get a main event push with a short height. But wrestlers like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio remained exceptions.

Andrade: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Andrade Early Life

Almas was born on November 3, 1989 and currently, he is 34 years old. Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico is the place where Andrade born. His father, grandfather, and uncles owned a local Lucha Libre promotion where he made his wrestling debut at the age of 13 only. His father Brilliante was also a famous professional wrestler.

Who is Andrade

Andrade is a 34 year old Mexican professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and is working in Friday Night SmackDown. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW and has also won major championships from all over the world. He was also one of the top stars of CMLL.

Andrade WWE Debut

Almas signed a developmental contract with WWE in November 2015. He made his in ring debut in WWE on January 8, 2016 during a house show where he defeated Riddick Moss. Almas made his NXT TakeOver debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas on April 1, where he faced and defeated Christopher Girard in a dark match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Wrestling Days

Almas joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age. His father, uncles, and grandfather were all involved in the wrestling business as they ran a local Lucha Libre promotion. During his childhood, he used to play wrestling with his father and uncles. But after he grew up, he started training for wrestling seriously.

In Ring Debut

Almas made his in ring debut in October 2003 only one month before his 14th birthday. The first ring name he worked in was Brillante Jr. He used this ring name in honor of his father. He kept on working in his family promotion until 2007 and he kept on impressing the fans. He had been pretty impressive from his very childhood.

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

In 2007 he went out of his family promotion for the first time in his career. The first big promotion to give him a professional contract was Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for around eight years and he had been pretty successful. He worked under the ring name La Sombra in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

Success in CMLL

He had been pretty successful in the mentioned promotion and he also got a lot of recognition after working in it. He won multiple championships in the promotion. In 2010 he went out of his country for the first time in his career and he went to Japan to work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was one of the fortunate CMLL representative who worked in Japan.

Success in Japan

He made multiple appearances in NJPW until 2015 and he had been pretty successful. He also won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship one time while working in NJPW. In 2015 he got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He signed a developmental contract with the promotion in the mentioned year.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Andrade, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Andrade El Idolo Andrade Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Andrade Height 5’9” Andrade Weight 210 lbs. Relationship Status Married Andrade Net Worth $1 Million Andrade Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2003 Mentor * Andrade Signature Moves Dragonrana, Springboard Dragonrana, Rope Hung Triangle Armbar, Tornado Inverted DDT Finishing Move(s) La Sombra, Running double knee smash to an opponent seated in the corner Theme Song / Andrade Song / Andrade Music Making A Difference Catchphrases *

Andrade Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Almas is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. He has recently made his return to WWE so it is still not confirmed how much he is making as his salary from the promotion. However, it has been confirmed that he earned something around $3 million during his last run in the promotion in his final days.

Andrade Family

Almas was born on November 3, 1989 in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. His family was already involved in the wrestling business as his father, grandfather, and uncles owned local Lucha Libre promotion. His father was also a famous local wrestler who was famous by the ring name Brilliante. Almas made his in ring debut at the age of 13 only.

Championships and Accomplishments

Almas was quite successful in terms of winning Championships in the world of professional wrestling. He was one of the top stars of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and he won many prestigious championships from the promotion. He also won the WWE United States championship and the NXT Championship in WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), NXT Year-End Award for Match of the Year (2018) vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – NXT Match of the Year (2018) vs. Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia CMLL Universal Championship (2011), CMLL World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Volador Jr., CMLL World Trios Championship (1 time) – with Máscara Dorada and La Máscara, Mexican National Trios Championship (1 time) – with El Sagrado and Volador Jr., NWA World Welterweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Welterweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship (2 times), La Copa Junior (2012), Cuadrangular de Parejas (2014) – with Omar Brunetti, Reyes del Aire (2013, 2015), Torneo Corona (2008) – with Metalik, Torneo Gran Alternativa (2007) – with Místico, Torneo Nacional de Parejas Increibles (2013) – with Volador Jr., CMLL Bodybuilding Contest (2012 – Advanced), CMLL Tag Team of the Year (2009) – with Volador Jr., CMLL Technico of the Year (2010), CMLL Trio of the Year (2010) – with Máscara Dorada and La Máscara Azteca Championship (1 time) IWGP Intercontinental Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 13 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2018 IOCW Championship (1 time) Records One time WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Almas was a huge name in the Mexican wrestling world before arriving in the United States of America. He worked in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre CMLL for eight years which is one of the biggest promotions in Mexico. He won many prestigious championships in the mentioned promotion. He also represented the mentioned promotion at NJPW.

Personal Information Table

Andrade Real Name / Full Name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza Birth Date November 3, 1989 Andrade Age 34 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico Nationality Mexican Hometown Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Andrade Ethnicity Mestizo Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not known Andrade Tattoo *

Andrade Movies and TV Shows

Almas belongs to a family that is totally dedicated to professional wrestling. He used to play wrestling along with his family members during his childhood. All he wanted to be was a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career and as of now, there is no record of whether he has appeared in any movies or television series.

Andrade Wife

Almas is currently married to famous professional wrestler Charlotte Flair. The duo started dating in February 2019. They got engaged in January 2020 and got married on May 27, 2022. Charlotte Flair is arguably the biggest star in women’s wrestling. She is a 14 times WWE Women’s Champion which still remains a record.

Success in WWE

Early WWE Career, NXT

Almas made his in ring debut in WWE at a house show in January 2016 under the ring name Manny Andrade. He faced Riddick Moss in his debut match whom he defeated. At NXT TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016, he made his NXT TakeOver debut where he defeated Christopher Girard in a dark match. He had been pretty impressive from very first day of joining WWE.

NXT Champion

Soon, his ring name had been changed to Andrade “Cien” Almas and he associated with Zelina Vega who started working as his manager. At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, He shocked the entire world when he defeated Drew McIntyre to win the NXT Championship. Almas had been an excellent NXT champion as he defeated some of the top stars while holding the Championship.

Success as The NXT Champion

In January 2017, Almas defended the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in the NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event. The match received excellent response from fans and critics. It also became the first match of the NXT to receive a 5 star rating from Dave Meltzer. At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018, he dropped the Championship to Aleister Black.

Main Roster Success, Release

Soon he made his main roster debut and started working on Friday Night SmackDown. He received very strong mid card booking in the main roster. He even won the WWE United States Championship one time. But at the end of his first term in the promotion he was unhappy in WWE and he requested his release. It was initially denied but finally granted in March 2021.

AEW, CMLL, Return to WWE

After getting released from WWE he joined AEW. He also worked in other promotions as well as he returned to CMLL. He remained active in AEW until 2023 and he could never win any Championship in the promotion. He returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 as a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Currently, he is active in Friday Night SmackDown.

Iconic Quotes From Andrade

“I really enjoy everything about this profession. From the training I do preparing for my matches, to the time I spend in the dressing room getting ready, right up until I make my entrance to the ring and the final bell rings.”

“Sometimes It’s hard when you come from Mexico, because it’s a different style, but I had the advantage of my tours to Japan, and with that experience I was able to understand what WWE want from me.”

“The hardest thing for me was probably the different roles in the Performance Center because when you go to the Performance Center and become a WWE Superstar, you’re on a different schedule. But in the indies or in Mexico, you have your time.”

“As I say, there are many coaches in the Performance Center, and some like one thing, others like another. When I arrived I wrestled strong style, but they wanted me to do more of Mexican wrestling, like headscissors, planchas, dives outside the ring.”

“The generally big places in the world, the big countries for pro wrestling or lucha libre are Mexico, U.S.A., Japan, and U.K. And now WWE is in all countries and it’s different.”

“Sometimes when Zelina is injured or something, sometimes when I go to the ring and Zelina’s not in my corner, something is confused or like I forgot something.”

“Over time, with my matches, I convinced both the fans and the coaches that my style was the best for me, and they understood who I am, and that is who I am today.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Andrade

Almas had a very long career in Mexico and had many top rivalries. Here, we would only focus on his WWE rivalries. One of his biggest rivals from the NXT was Johnny Gargano. The duo faced each other multiple times for the WWE NXT Championship. Their match from NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia received high acclamation from fans and critics.

He also had excellent rivalries with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black. He defeated the Scottish Warrior at NXT TakeOver: WarGames to win his first and only NXT Championship. He also had some excellent rivalries in the main roster. One of his memorable rivalries from the main roster was with the late great professional wrestler The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Andrade Injury

After he made his main roster debut in 2019, he teamed up with Angel Garza. At WrestleMania 36 he and Garza was scheduled to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Almas was sidelined by an injury and ultimately he was replaced by Austin Theory.

Other Details

Almas has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. The first wrestling video game in which he appeared was WWE 2K19. He also appeared in WWE 2K20. Outside of WWE, he appeared in AEW Fight Forever video game which was released in 2023. Since he has recently returned to WWE, we can expect him to feature on the upcoming WWE video game WWE 2K24.

Andrade Salary $3 million (salary in WWE during his last run) Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Andrade Social Media Accounts

Andrade is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 800K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Andrade Instagram.

Andrade Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AEW 25 (60.98%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (39.02%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CMLL 193 (56.76%) 0 (0.00%) 147 (43.24%) CMLL/NJPW 11 (61.11%) 1 (5.56%) 6 (33.33%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 32 (51.61%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (48.39%) NXT 104 (45.02%) 0 (0.00%) 127 (54.98%) The Crash 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 46 (38.33%) 7 (5.83%) 67 (55.83%) TOTAL 416 (50.67%) 8 (0.97%) 397 (48.36%)

Andrade Manager

During his first run in WWE, he was thoroughly managed by Zelina Vega, who started managing her in the NXT which is the development territory of WWE, she also managed him in the main roster. Vega is currently working as a wrestler and she is a member of LWO faction. Almas mentioned Vega recently on SmackDown teasing a potential reunion.

FAQS

Q. When did Andrade start wrestling?

A. Andrade started working in 2003

Q. How tall is Andrade in feet?

A. Andrade is 5’9” tall in feet

Q. Who is Andrade manager?

A. Andrade had been thoroughly managed by Zelina Vega throughout his first run

Q. What is current Andrade song?

A. Andrade uses the song ‘Making A Difference’

Q. Who is Andrade mother?

A. Andrade’s mother was Juanis Oropeza

Q. Who is Andrade father?

A. Andrade’s father was Jose Andrade Salas who was a professional wrestler and promoter. He was famous by the name of Brilliante

Q. Who is currently Andrade girlfriend?

A. Almas is currently married to fourteen times WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Q. Who is Andrade brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Andrade worth?

A. Andrade’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Andrade won the NXT title?

A. Andrade had been a one time NXT Champion