Rohit Sharma will lead India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The inaugural champions of the tournament ended the last edition in 2022 in the semifinal with the defeat against England. The Rohit Sharma-led India team also came close in the final against Australia in the last year’s ODI World Cup at home.

This extends India’s wait for an ICC Trophy for a decade or so. With that speculations have started to grow over the future of Rohit Sharma, and how does he design his future in the game. The recent reports suggested that India may look to take their eyes away from the veteran.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Will Become Better Captain – Sourav Ganguly

The Indian captain is currently with the Mumbai Indians side, as they look to end their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

‘I have never thought….’- Rohit Sharma on his future in cricket

Despite the rumors of ‘Hitman’s’ potential retirement from his format at the end of the T20 World Cup, the India captain has expressed his wish to keep featuring for the county across all the three formats for a few more years.

‘The journey has been wonderful; it has been 17 years.’ Rohit expressed in a recent interview with Dubai Eye 103.8. ‘I still hope to play a few more years as well and make an impact in World Cricket.’

The opening batter has smashed 10709 runs in 254 ODI innings at an average of 49.12 and a strike rate of 91.97 with 55 half centuries and 31 hundreds. Rohit Sharma has also notched up close to 4000 T20I runs in 143 innings at a strike rate of nearly 140 with five centuries in the format.

Making a late appearance in the format, Rohit Sharma has managed 4137 Test runs in 59 games at an average of 45.46 with 12 centuries and 17 half centuries.

The experienced Mumbai batter also shared the feeling of leading the country, and how grateful he was in getting the responsibility, especially in a country where the sport is looked upon in a different manner.

‘Captaining your country is the biggest honour that you can have, and for me, I have never thought that this would arrive where I’ll be captaining one day.’ Rohit Sharma remarked. ‘But yeah people say ‘good things happen with good people’.’

‘It’s not about personal milestones’- Rohit Sharma

The 37-year-old also opened up about his plannings for India cricket, after being appointed as the leader of the side.

Rohit Sharma has led India to 10 Test victories in 16 games, besides carrying them to 41 wins in 54 T20Is and 34 ODI wins in 45 games. Overall, he has taken India to 85 victories in 111 games at a winning percentage of 76.58, which is quite phenomenal.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Says “He’s Not Wrong” After Gautam Gambhir Slams His And AB de Villiers’ Leadership Styles

‘When I took over as India captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction that’s how the team sport should be played, it’s not about personal milestones and personal stats and goals.’ Rohit Sharma informed. ‘It’s about what all 11 of us can bring to the table and win the trophy.’

Rohit also spoke about the challengers in both on the field and in life and how he has managed everything.

‘I’ve seen more downs than ups in life, and the human and person I am today is because of what I have seen in the past, and in the downs.’ Rohit concluded.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 05 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.