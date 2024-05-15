Stephen Fleming has not been approached by the BCCI for the Indian team head coach role, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management said. This comes after reports stated that the former New Zealand captain is being seen by the Indian board as the ideal candidate to take over from Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 and as per reports the former India captain has declined to reapply for another term. Dravid has been at the helm of the Indian team since 2021 and India has achieved lots of success under his guidance.

The BCCI has officially launched applications for the role of head coach, allowing individuals to openly declare their interest.

According to the Indian Express, the BCCI deems Fleming a’suitable contender’ to replace Dravid because of his man management abilities and success rate at CSK, where he has led the franchise to five IPL titles under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

It is also stated that senior Indian players would prefer a coach with Fleming’s pedigree and technical knowledge.

“I have not heard anything like this” – CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Stephen Fleming being approached for India coach role

Despite swirling reports and speculation that the BCCI is considering Stephen Fleming as a potential successor to Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team’s head coach, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has categorically denied that any such approach has been made to the Kiwi legend, adding to the confusion and uncertainty in the situation.

Speaking to Sports Now, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that nothing like this has been discussed so far.

“I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either. There has been talk about this from the management with Fleming either,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.

It remains to be seen whether Fleming enters the ring or the BCCI pursues him despite CSK's denial.

Fleming has become a global T20 coach after taking over as CSK’s head coach in 2009. He coached the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash for four years. In addition to the Chennai franchise, he is the head coach of the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 and the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, both of which are CSK sister franchises. He is also the head coach for Southern Brave in The Hundred.

