IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 66

The last encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw the hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing 168-runs with 10-wickets in hand inside 10 overs. In the SRH vs GT clash, the Hyderabad side will have the chance to earn the playoff tickets against already eliminated Gujarat Titans.

When it comes to the death overs (16-20), the Gujarat Titans have the second lowest strike rate of 167.38 in 12 innings, with 544 runs at an average of 18.13. They have lost the third most wickets in this death over with 30 scalps, while smashing the most boundaries (55) in this period before the SRH vs GT face-off. They, however, have the lowest sixes (24) in this duration.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have the third highest strike rate of 183.33 in 11 innings, smashing 572 runs in the death overs of the IPL 2024 so far. Before the SRH vs GT fixture, they have lost 23 wickets in this phase, which is the fourth lowest among the ten teams. Their 41 sixes is the third most over boundaries in the last five overs of the IPL 2024.

When it comes to the bowling department, Sunrisers have picked up the lowest wickets (18) in this time frame, with an economy of 12.40, the second highest of all the ten franchises, before the SRH vs GT occasion. The Sunrisers have been smashed for 33 over boundaries in this period, which is the fourth lowest of the session, besides going for the most fours (65).

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘Rajat Patidar’s Cover Drive As Good As It Gets’ – Brett Lee Showers Rich Praise On RCB Batter

For the Titans bowlers, they have picked up 23 scalps in 10 innings at an economy of 11.50, the fifth best of all the ten teams, at a bowling average of 22.91 and a strike rate of 11.96. Their bowlers have been smashed for 38 sixes in this period before the SRH vs GT affair, while being smashed for 29 boundaries, the second lowest in the last five overs of the IPL 2024.

It will be fascinating contest to see the aggressive batters going after the Gujarat Titans (GT) bowlers, especially Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan.

IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Weather Report And Pitch Report- Match 66

According to the AccuWeather, the evening temperature in Hyderabad on the SRH vs GT clash will be around 28°c, with a humidity level of 68%. The cloud cover of 96% suggest that the game could be spoiled with rain. This means the captains may look to bowl first to understand the target and plan according to it.

SRH vs GT Weather Forecast Temperature 28°c Weather Forecast Mostly cloudy and thunderstorm Dew Point 68% Humidity Level 23°c Cloud cover 96%

Also Read: That Would Leave You A Bit Exposed: Stuart Broad Predicted England’s Test Bowling Without James Anderson

SRH vs GT Pitch Report

The first innings average score in this IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is 203, in a comparison of 175 in the last season in 2023.

In the 50 games being organized at this ground in the last 10 years, the teams ‘batting second’ have won 26 encounters with a winning rate of 52% before the SRH vs GT face-off. The rest 24 wins have come by teams ‘batting first’ with a winning percentage of 48.

The off-spinners have an economy of 7.65 at this ground, while the Chainaman bowlers have gone for 7.7 rate. The fast bowlers have travelled for an economy rate of 8.6 in this IPL 2024, before the SRH vs GT clash, while the leg-spinners, medium pacers, and the orthodox bowlers have gone at an economy rate of between 8.2 to 8.4.

David Warner is still the leading run-getter at this ground with 1506 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has notched up 47 scalps at an economy rate of eight, going into the SRH vs GT fixture.