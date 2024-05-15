Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are not happy with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to schedule the next edition of the tournament in 2025 in a direct clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The reason behind this unhappiness is that the PSL franchises fear that big-name players will skip the tournament in favor of playing in the more financially lucrative IPL if both tournaments clash with one another.

The Pakistan Super League cricket committee recently held a meeting to examine ways to improve the league’s forthcoming tenth season. Several proposals were made to ensure the success of the next edition, including the T20 competition schedule.

The Pakistan Super League is typically contested in February each year. However, Pakistan will host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, around the same time next year. As a result, the Pakistan Super League 2025 has been rescheduled for April 12-May 20, which coincides with the Indian Premier League window.

Franchises against PSL clashing with IPL; don’t want to pay higher remuneration to marquee players

According to Cricket Pakistan, franchises requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to identify a window that does not conflict with the IPL during a meeting of the Pakistan Super League Cricket Committee on Tuesday to ensure the availability of elite players.

The Pakistan Super League franchises are also opposed to offering larger salaries to marquee players because it may lead to local star players demanding an increase in their package. They asked how much compensation would be given to their local star player if they offered 3 to 4 lakh dollars to a foreign cricketer.

The PCB is also considering new measures to increase the excitement of PSL matches starting with the upcoming edition. However, the clubs rejected the concept of introducing impact players and replacing coin tosses with bat tosses. The Pakistan Super League franchises believe that such ideas are already part of leagues around the world.

The governing council meeting will allow PCB officials and franchise owners to discuss these problems and proposed remedies.

Earlier, it was reported that the PSL 2025 playoffs would be staged at a neutral venue, most likely in England. The next Pakistan Super League Governing Council meeting will take place near the end of May 2024. During the meeting, the next Pakistan Super League window and amendments to playing conditions will be authorized.

