When questioned about the USA cricket team’s surprise victory against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller got into a joking conversation with a reporter.

This is the first time the United States has hosted a major ICC cricket competition alongside the West Indies as co-hosts.

On June 6, the United States cricket team upset Pakistan, winning for the first time in Dallas’ Grand Prairie Stadium. After both teams scored 159 runs, the match was declared a Super Over. In a game full of twists and turns, the United States defeated a weak PAK team that dropped catches and misfielded at vital moments.

PAK fans, ex-cricketers, and experts were dissatisfied with the outcome, especially as the squad dropped catches and misfielded in critical situations during the game. On the other hand, the triumph came as a pleasant surprise to the United States.

“Pakistan’s cricket team in that category”- US official on things that can get him in trouble

During a press briefing, a reporter asked Miller to comment on the USA’s victory over Pakistan, a full-member team. In a snarky remark, the official claimed he would “get into trouble” if he spoke on topics outside of his area of expertise.

“I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan’s cricket team is certainly in that category,” Miller said.

#WATCH | On being asked about the USA beating Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller says "I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly… pic.twitter.com/xHxQ0AxuBE — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Miller’s remark highlights the reality that, despite its global popularity, cricket remains a niche sport in the United States. Other sports such as football, basketball, and baseball are popular throughout the country. However, with the US hosting a major cricket event for the first time, the ICC hopes to garner more supporters following the USA cricket team’s historic performance thus far.

Later on, Sunday, Pakistan lost to India in a low-scoring encounter. So far, Pakistan’s performance in the competition has been dismal.

India and the United States are now leading Group A, looking to advance to the Super 8 stage. Pakistan is currently third in the rankings, and their fate is now determined by a number of things, including a victory over Ireland on Sunday.

