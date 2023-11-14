“If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait… – Ravi Shastri’s Blunt Verdict On India’s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

“If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait… – Ravi Shastri’s Blunt Verdict On India’s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM

&#8220;If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait&#8230; &#8211; Ravi Shastri&#8217;s Blunt Verdict On India&#8217;s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 is the best chance for the Indian team to end their ICC title drought since they have seven or eight players who are playing at the top of their game in international cricket. With nine victories in nine games, the squad led by Rohit Sharma has dominated the biggest competition played at the home conditions.

The Men in Blue may have a nervous matchup with New Zealand in the semifinals despite their undefeated league campaign, particularly considering that the Kiwis defeated them at this exact moment four years prior. India has struggled in the knockout stage over the last 10 years and would look to turn the fortunes in front of the home crowd.

Speaking to the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Ravi Shastri estimated that if India is unable to continue their unbeaten streak in the current ODI World Cup, they will likely have to wait for three more World Cups to compete for the championship.

Besides, Shastri said that the bulk of the squad is playing at their best giving India the best opportunity to break their ICC title drought.

“This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance,” Ravi Shastri said.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

“If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players is such the 7-8 players are at their peak. This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it,” Ravi Shastri added.

The Indian team could win a single ICC Trophy post-2013 Champions Trophy victory under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni. Post-2013 Championship, the Indian team reached the semifinals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently but failed to win a single trophy for the country.

The latest heartbreak came against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals and the 2023 WTC final against Australia.

They Know The Kind Of Areas To Hit Consistently – Ravi Shastri

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Ravi Shastri praised the Indian fast-bowlers for winning the match. He said that the pacers have improved over the last four to five years and that their consistency in line and length has paid off for the team in the major tournament.

“It is extraordinary and it has taken time, it has not happened overnight. They have been playing with each (of them) for four to five years. Siraj joined the party three years ago”.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“They know the kind of areas to hit on a consistent basis. They know it is not important to look flashy when you bowl. It is more about consistency and getting the ball in the right areas,” Ravi Shastri added.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated that India had the best bowling attack in the World Cup 2023, with their performance throughout the event and they would be keen to continue their fine form going into the knockout stage of the event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Team India And BCCI Accused Of Switching Pitches For Marquee Semifinal Clash Against New Zealand – Reports

Nov 15, 2023, 12:20 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Maybe, He Has Saved The Best For Last – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shubman Gill To Score A Hundred Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested
IND vs AUS: Andre Borovec To Serve As Coach For Australia Team In The Five-match T20I Series Against India, Andrew McDonald Rested

Nov 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting&#8217;s Record Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Ricky Ponting’s Record Against New Zealand

Nov 15, 2023, 10:12 AM

&#8220;If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait&#8230; &#8211; Ravi Shastri&#8217;s Blunt Verdict On India&#8217;s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023
“If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait… – Ravi Shastri’s Blunt Verdict On India’s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

Nov 14, 2023, 1:58 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Have Nothing To Lose And Can Be Dangerous &#8211; Ross Taylor Fires Warning To India Ahead Of Semi-final Clash
ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Have Nothing To Lose And Can Be Dangerous – Ross Taylor Fires Warning To India Ahead Of Semi-final Clash

Nov 14, 2023, 12:41 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic