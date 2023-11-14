“If They Miss Out This Time, They Would Have To Wait… – Ravi Shastri’s Blunt Verdict On India’s Chances To Win ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 is the best chance for the Indian team to end their ICC title drought since they have seven or eight players who are playing at the top of their game in international cricket. With nine victories in nine games, the squad led by Rohit Sharma has dominated the biggest competition played at the home conditions.

The Men in Blue may have a nervous matchup with New Zealand in the semifinals despite their undefeated league campaign, particularly considering that the Kiwis defeated them at this exact moment four years prior. India has struggled in the knockout stage over the last 10 years and would look to turn the fortunes in front of the home crowd.

Speaking to the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Ravi Shastri estimated that if India is unable to continue their unbeaten streak in the current ODI World Cup, they will likely have to wait for three more World Cups to compete for the championship.

Besides, Shastri said that the bulk of the squad is playing at their best giving India the best opportunity to break their ICC title drought.

“This country is going mad. The last time they won it was 12 years ago. They have an opportunity to do it again. The way they are playing, this is probably their best chance,” Ravi Shastri said.

“If they miss out this time, they would probably have to wait another three World Cups for even thinking of trying to win it. The pool of players is such the 7-8 players are at their peak. This could well be their last World Cup. The way they are playing, given the conditions, they have got the team to win it,” Ravi Shastri added.

The Indian team could win a single ICC Trophy post-2013 Champions Trophy victory under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni. Post-2013 Championship, the Indian team reached the semifinals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently but failed to win a single trophy for the country.

The latest heartbreak came against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals and the 2023 WTC final against Australia.

They Know The Kind Of Areas To Hit Consistently – Ravi Shastri

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, Ravi Shastri praised the Indian fast-bowlers for winning the match. He said that the pacers have improved over the last four to five years and that their consistency in line and length has paid off for the team in the major tournament.

“It is extraordinary and it has taken time, it has not happened overnight. They have been playing with each (of them) for four to five years. Siraj joined the party three years ago”.

“They know the kind of areas to hit on a consistent basis. They know it is not important to look flashy when you bowl. It is more about consistency and getting the ball in the right areas,” Ravi Shastri added.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated that India had the best bowling attack in the World Cup 2023, with their performance throughout the event and they would be keen to continue their fine form going into the knockout stage of the event.