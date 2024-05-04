WWE King of the Ring 2024 edition will kick-start from next week’s Raw onward and the tournament participants are gradually being revealed. Last week, the first three names for the tourney were declared on Raw while this Friday night on Smackdown, we got three more names added to the fray.

LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Carmelo Hayes are the three names who declared their intention to enter the tournament on this Friday’s SmackDown. These three have now joined Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and 2021 tournament winner Xavier Woods as the confirmed six entrants for the King of the Ring 2024 edition.

WWE Backlash 2024: CM Punk To Have A Role At International PLE

Knight and Escobar announced their entries in a promo segment on SmackDown after Knight defeated Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma stablemate Angel in a singles contest. Meanwhile, Hayes declared his entry into King of the Ring 2024 in a backstage promo segment on SmackDown with GM Nick Aldis. Bobby Lashley intercepted that segment and got into a verbal war with Hayes, teasing a future feud.

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Looks Back At The Original Hart Dungeon

More updates on the WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament

It was during the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw that Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Xavier Woods declared their entry into the King of the Ring 2024 tournament to determine the King of the Ring winner. All these names featured in promos to announce themselves into the tourney.

No entrants have been announced for the Queen of the Ring tournament thus far which is expected to go down alongside the Men’s counterpart on WWE programming. Also, brackets for both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are also yet to be revealed.

As WWE preps things up for the King of the Ring 2024 edition, it should be known that the old-school tradition was originally supposed to return, last year but ultimately, Roman Reigns’ 1000-day celebration with the WWE Championship scrapped things for the PLE.

The finale of King of the Ring 2024 as well as the Queen of the Ring will take place at the WWE WWE & Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25 at the Jeddah Super Dome. Ahead of the event, WWE officially revealed the poster for its next Saudi Arabian show, and it prominently features names like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, and Jade Cargill.