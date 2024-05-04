Within just a few hours away from WWE Backlash 2024, the audience in Paris, France is ecstatic about the premium live event. While the active roster members have already filled up the card for the premium live event, surprise appearances from John Cena or Charlotte Flair could also be expected on the show.

On the other hand, the main event of WWE Backlash 2024 will witness the first-ever bout between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles as the headliner match. The Undisputed WWE Championship held by Rhodes will be on the line on the show where the champion will put his title in a TV defense for the very first time.

WWE Backlash 2024: Hall Of Famer Teases Appearance At France PLE

Speculations are there regarding the match outcome of the main event of WWE Backlash 2024 and we’ve been informed that there won’t be any surprise as no title change is being hinted at. A report from Wrestling Observer affirms that we shouldn’t expect Cody to drop the WWE Title until The Rock or Roman Reigns returns and that WWE doesn’t have any “big-time” direction for Cody’s title reign.

Wrestlemania 41: WWE To Make Official Announcement For PLE, Tonight

It was also stated that Randy Orton is another big star power present on Smackdown to challenge Rhodes for the WWE Title if he’s considered after WWE Backlash 2024 gets over,

“Rhodes has no real big-time direction until Rock and Roman Reigns are back in the picture. The other biggest star on the brand is Randy Orton, but they’re doing nothing to tease anything in that direction.”

It was on the April 19 episode of Smackdown that AJ Styles defeated LA Knight to become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Thereafter, it was announced that he would challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at WWE Backlash 2024.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton