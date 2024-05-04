Moving away from the original tradition, WWE didn’t announce the exact location of next year’s Wrestlemania 41 during this year’s edition that recently went past from Philadelphia. This possibly comes under the new principle applied by the TKO brand as they want to take time before finalizing any big announcement or renewing contracts of top star powers.

In an update, it’s now been noted that WWE will make an announcement regarding WrestleMania 41 on its social media platforms, tonight. Commentators Corey Graves and Wade Barrett revealed during this Friday’s SmackDown episode that WWE will make a WrestleMania-related announcement, and that fans should stay tuned to WWE’s social media platforms for the big reveal.

WWE Backlash 2024: Charlotte Flair To Make Surprise Appearance At PLE?

While no confirmation was there on Smackdown regarding the news, fans do believe that the announcement would be related to the date and location for WrestleMania 41. WWE has not revealed a timeline for the announcement, other than just mentioning its arrival on Saturday.

Location update regarding Wrestlemania 41 WWE PLE

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared the news that he’s heard regarding where WrestleMania 41 may be held. Las Vegas has recently become the front-runner as a rumored location despite Minneapolis making a bid to host the event. Meltzer further wrote that a location was yet to be locked in,

“Regarding rumors of WrestleMania for 5/3 and 5/4 in Las Vegas, from what we are told it’s not locked in but it is being talked about as a possibility. Basically it’s working out the deal with the city which is what has delayed the announcement. Minneapolis submitted a bid as well. Undertaker on his podcast stated it would be in Las Vegas next year as far as he had heard and at press time it’s the frontrunner.”

Vince McMahon Spotted Walking With Stick Post 2024 WWE Departure

According to a further update from Fightful Select, Minneapolis did make efforts to host WrestleMania 41, with the city eagerly awaiting the opportunity to make the announcement. But in recent times internal discussions within WWE have shifted towards Las Vegas, particularly after the success of events like the WrestleMania 40 kickoff event and the Super Bowl.

Originally, the biggest premium live event of the year is usually held in early April but WWE president Nick Khan has recently suggested that it could be moved back a bit in the calendar. Khan said he doesn’t expect WrestleMania 41 to take place on the same weekend as the Final Four of NCAA March Madness in the future.