WWE Backlash 2024 will be graced with the presence of CM Punk who has been injured since the very beginning of this year. Despite the injury, the former WWE Champion hasn’t been kept off television, and that he was able to continue his beef with Drew McIntyre. Now, it appears that WWE will utilize him in a role at the PLE set from France.

Within just a few hours from now, WWE Backlash 2024 will go, live on Peacock/WWE Network and CM Punk will be a part of the show. WWE’s backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she, Big E, and CM Punk will be a part of the show. While the exact details haven’t been revealed, the latter may be a part of the pre-show panel like he has done in recent events as well.

Jackie Redmond announced via Instagram that she will be in the Countdown to Backlash (pre show) with Big E and CM Punk! pic.twitter.com/n2Ti2fwy97 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) May 3, 2024

Amidst his road to recovery from the injury, WWE has been using CM Punk’s fame and star power to draw major attention from the fans and it seems WWE Backlash 2024 will be no different. The trend of seeing The Second City Saint in new heights could grow further after he becomes healthy enough to return to in-ring action.

CM Punk has been involved in multiple areas of WWE ever since making a shocking return to the WWE at Survivor Series PLE in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois in November 2023. Then he also made his in-ring return inside a WWE squared circle at the Men’s 2024 Royal Rumble match only to pick up an injury through Drew McIntyre’s DDT move.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton