Just a few hours from now, WWE Backlash 2024 will go international for the very first time from Paris, France. While the active roster members have already filled up the card for the premium live event, surprise appearances could also be expected in the form of John Cena or Charlotte Flair since these top names are in that same region.

Interestingly enough, only five matches have been booked for WWE Backlash 2024 which keeps the chances alive to have further segments via some surprise attendees on board to the excitement of the French audience. One of them could also end up happening from a WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE King Of The Ring 2024: Three More Names Declared For Tournament

None other than Trish Stratus is that concerned name who is teasing an appearance at WWE Backlash 2024. She posted a bikini picture and wrote the following on Social Media indicating her current presence in Europe which could lead to a surprise return to WWE programming,

“Headed out on a little Euro trip. Any guesses where??”

Wrestlemania 41: WWE To Make Official Announcement For PLE, Tonight

Headed out on a little Euro trip 🧳 Any guesses where?? pic.twitter.com/AbLxyxTErh — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 3, 2024

Under the above photo, a lot of fans commented that Trish looks unrecognizable due to lack of makeup. Previously, she wanted to be a part of WWE programming so that a spot could be covered for WWE Money in the Bank PLE slated for July in her hometown of Toronto.

As mentioned above, two more WWE stars who aren’t on the official WWE Backlash 2024 card are in France right now and those are John Cena and Charlotte Flair. Both the star powers confirmed their presence on social media but WWE remains tight-lipped about these appearances.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton