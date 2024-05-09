Virat Kohli is the best batter of this generation, claimed former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. This comes ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 tournament. The ICC event will be played in June in the USA and the West Indies.

India has been eyeing their first ICC title since 2013 and after losing two finals of ICC tournaments last year, Virat Kohli and caption Rohit Sharma will be desperate to win a trophy to end the decade-long drought.

Kohli is poised to play his sixth World Cup, representing India in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the Caribbean next month. Notably, the former Indian captain’s adventure in the T20 World Cup began in 2012, although he won the cup five years later.

The dashing right-hander won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, and Yuvraj was a part of that historic victory at the magnificent Wankhede Stadium.

“I’m sure he is not satisfied with one”- Yuvraj Singh says Virat Kohli is hungry for another World Cup medal

Virat Kohli has medals from the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy in his kitty, but a medal from T20 World Cup win has eluded him, despite India reaching the final of the 2013 event and the semi-finals of the 2016 and 2022 events.

Yuvraj Singh lavished admiration on Virat Kohli, the batting ace. Yuvraj praised Kohli as the best batter of this generation across formats, adding he deserves another World Cup championship and is dissatisfied with his single medal.

Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by ICC: “He has definitely broken all the records in this era. The best batter of this generation, I feel, in all formats. And I think he is also someone who needs a World Cup Medal. He has one. I’m sure he is not satisfied with one. I think he surely deserves that medal as well. I think he understands his game really well.”

“He knows if he’s there till the end, he is going to win the game for India and he has done that on some big occasions – against Australia in Mohali as well. Once he had the confidence of chasing and knowing the situation, he knows how to bat in these situations, knows which bowlers to attack, which bowlers to take singles off, when to attack again, handle the pressure and knows when to change his game,” he added.

Kohli has had little issue keeping up with T20’s quick growth, amassing 542 runs in the IPL 2024 at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08. What makes him so unique? Yuvraj knows the answer.

“Why I think he was so good was because every time in nets or a practice situation, he would not go and just slog balls. In the nets, he would always bat like he was batting in a match. He put that in repetition after repetition after repetition. I have not seen that in many players. I think that is the key to his success,” the former India cricketer added.

