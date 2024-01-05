I’m Actually Happy To Go Up The Top: Steve Smith Willing To Replace David Warner As Australia’s Test Opener

As the Australian team-management try to finalise a replacement for the retiring David Warner, Steve Smith has expressed his desire to replace the southpaw as Australia’s Test opener.

Warner will retire from Tests after the ongoing game between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has been an indispensable part of Australia’s Test team since making his debut in 2011. The left-handed batsman will end his Test career as Australia’s most prolific opener in Tests. No Australian opener has scored more runs than Warner in the red-ball format.

Replacing him won’t be an easy task for Australia and as of now, there is very little clarity over who would open the innings with Usman Khawaja once Warner retires. The likes of Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris are seen as the front-runners to replace Warner. There have also been suggestions to promote Marnus Labuschagne or Cameron Green as the opener.

Steve Smith willing to open in Tests:

While only time will tell who replaces David Warner in the Test side, Steve Smith has made it clear he is open to accept the role. While the right-handed batsman has never opened the innings in red-ball cricket, he stated that he would be happy to bat at the top of the order.

“I’m actually happy to go up the top,” said Steve Smith while talking to ABC Radio.

“I am pretty keen if that is what they want to do. I’m sure the selectors and ‘Ron’ (coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty (captain Pat Cummins) will have a chat after this game, but I am certainly interested. For sure,” he added.

On Friday (January 5), Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey also backed the idea of promoting Steve Smith as an opener, saying: “Steve can bat wherever he wants. He’s probably proven in his career, whatever challenge is thrown at him he has found a way to succeed.

“We’ve got some great openers doing a fantastic job. Obviously a few other names are thrown out there. ‘Smudge’ (Smith) putting his hat in the ring, if he was to get the call-up he would do a great job. He’s faced the new ball a few times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia are looking set to win the ongoing third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. The hosts reduced Pakistan to 68 for 7 at stumps on day 3. Pakistan’s lead is currently only 82 runs.