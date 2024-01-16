I’m Glad To See The Future Of Indian Cricket In Safe Hands – Yuvraj Singh Hails Prakhar Chaturvedi For His Brilliance In Cooch Behar Trophy

Young Prakhar Chaturvedi broke the record held by Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh to score the highest individual score in the Cooch Behar Trophy final. The youngster scored 404 runs and remained unbeaten as Karnataka against Mumbai to surpass Yuvraj Singh’s previous record of 358 runs for Punjab 24 years ago.

Chaturvedi stayed unbeaten in the first innings with an individual score of 400, shattering a major record in the U-19 final. Young batter Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the Cooch Behar Trophy Final. The Karnataka opener smashed the Mumbai bowlers all around the ground hitting 46 fours in an exciting innings.

Yuvraj Singh took to X to his handle, to praise Prakhar Chaturvedi’s record. Yuvraj praised the youngster for his brilliant batting against Mumbai.

“Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I’m glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands,” Yuvraj stated.

Vijay Zol still holds the record for the highest individual score in the Cooch Behar Trophy tournament’s history, scoring 451 for Maharashtra against Assam in 2011/12. Chaturvedi’s knock is certain to attract major interest from senior state selectors since Karnataka suffered a humiliating six-run loss to Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

I Have The Confidence To Work With The Young Guys – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has influenced the careers of young cricketers like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill by nurturing them to perform at the highest level. The World Cup winner feels he has the ability to groom more young players in the future, ensuring that Indian cricket evolves from strength to strength, and wants to take up a Mentor role with the teams in the future.

“Mentoring is something I love to do. In the coming years, when my kids are settled, I want to give back to cricket and help the young guys get better. I think we face a lot of mental challenges in big tournaments. I believe in the mental aspect, I can really come in and work with these guys in the future.”

“I feel that I can contribute a lot, especially in the middle order. I have the confidence to work with the young guys, addressing not only their technique but also the mental challenges that come with cricket,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Yuvraj Singh’s amazing performance in the 2011 World Cup, in which he overcame health issues to become the tournament’s standout player, will be remembered as one of the best moments in cricket history. His excellent all-around ability and resilience were vital to India’s World Cup return after 28 years.