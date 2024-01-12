IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube Joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, And Hardik Pandya In Elite List Following His Match-winning Performance In Mohali

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube became the fourth Indian cricketer to make a half-century and take a wicket in the same match, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Hardik Pandya in the elite list. The left-handed all-rounder was India’s standout player in the first Twenty20 International against Afghanistan at Mohali.

Shivam Dube batted at No. 4 for India during the run chase, scoring 60 runs off 40 balls. During his time at the crease, he struck five fours and two sixes, helping India reach the target of 159 runs in 17.3 overs to win the match by six wickets. The Left-handed all-rounder was named Player of the Match after his outstanding performance in the first T20I.

Shivam Dube joined Virat Kohli Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and Hardik Pandya as the fourth Indian cricketer to make a half-century while also taking a wicket in the same match. The 2007 World Cup winner has scored 50 runs and taken at least one wicket in three T20Is, while Kohli has done the same twice.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya made the list after scoring 71 runs and taking one wicket for 22 runs against Australia in a T20I match at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Rohit Sharma won the toss, and India bowled first in the Mohali opening. Pacer Arshdeep Singh started with a maiden and Men in Blue kept the pressure on Afghanistan batters. Before they fought back after ten overs. Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 68 off 43 balls for the fourth wicket, enabling them to a competitive total in the game.

India got off to a rough start, with Rohit Sharma being sent off following a terrible mix-up with Shubman Gill. Gill then appeared determined to make amends by firing a couple of rapid runs. He fell for 23 out of 12.

Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube combined for 44 runs to put India ahead in the game. After the wicket of Varma fell, Jitesh Sharma entered and made a little cameo before exiting. Dube remained unbeaten throughout the game to take the Men In Blue home.

All-rounder Shivam Dube’s 60 from 40 balls led India to a comfortable six-wicket victory. Dube was also picked as the Player of the Match. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will return for India’s second T20I against the visitors on Sunday in Indore after being rested for the 1st game.