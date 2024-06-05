Imad Wasim, the Pakistan all-rounder, will be unavailable for selection in the Men in Green’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against the United States of America (USA) on June 6.

Imad Wasim reversed his decision to retire from all forms of the game in preparation for the T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner, who last competed in the T20 World Cup in 2021, has picked up six wickets for Pakistan in as many matches since returning to the senior national team in April. Imad was frugal in most of those games and made a compelling case for inclusion in the T20 World Cup starting XI.

Imad drew the attention of senior national team selectors following his match-winning heroics in the Pakistan Super League. The 35-year-old claimed five wickets in the PSL 2024 final, helping Islamabad United win the trophy.

Pakistan’s roster has plenty of spin bowling options, including leg-spinner Shadab Khan and off-spinner Abrar Ahmed. Notably, Mohammad Amir, a member of the 2009 T20 World Cup-winning squad, is also in contention after calling off his retirement in the run-up to the tournament.

Imad Wasim is to be rested as a precaution by Pakistan management

Notably, Imad Wasim had soreness in his right rib cage while batting in the nets before Pakistan’s fourth and final T20I of a series against England in London last month. Imad did not play in the fourth T20I against England on May 30.

Pakistan appears to have adopted a precautionary approach, as they have also indicated that the left-arm spinner will most likely be available for Pakistan’s big-ticket match against India in New York on June 9.

“Imad Wasim will not be available for selection for Thursday’s match as he has been advised rest by the PCB Medical Team. Ahead of the fourth T20I against England late last month, Imad had experienced discomfort in his right rib cage while batting in the nets and missed the match. He is expected to be available for selection for the 9 June match against India in New York,” PCB statement said.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan

