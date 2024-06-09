Imad Wasim, who has been out of action since the England T20i series due to a rib injury, is a concern for the Pakistan team ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 match against India on June 9, 2024. However, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has given an update on the all-rounder’s fitness and availability.

The arch-rivals will face off in the tournament’s 19th game on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Imad Wasim was a major doubt for the game owing to a rib ailment. The problem first arose last month, during Pakistan’s T20I series against England.

He had missed the last game of the four-game series because of the same injury. At the time, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Imad Wasim missed the game due to precautionary reasons.

As a result, he was expected to recover in time for Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup game. However, the 35-year-old missed Pakistan’s tournament opener against the United States earlier this week.

Imad Wasim is available for the match against India: Gary Kirsten

Pakistan struggled with their combination in the absence of Imad Wasim and the loss to the USA in super over has complicated things for the Men in Green.

He was also doubtful for the upcoming game against India. However, Gary Kirsten has announced that Imad Wasim has fully recovered and is ready for selection in the forthcoming game against India. The former India head coach announced the news to the public during the pre-match press conference.

“He will be available,” Kirsten said about Imad Wasim in the pre-match press conference.

Kirsten acknowledged that the team needs individual performances, but in a game against India, team effort will be the key to victory.

“Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think, is a real team effort. It’s a big game, so we’re going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. “The team’s motivated. I mean, if that’s what you’re questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can’t take it back. It’s gone. So, we move on,” Kirsten noted.

Fans will witness, the spice of rivalry between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

