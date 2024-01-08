IND vs AFG: Aakash Chopra Slams Selectors As He Questions Their Selection Calls For Afghanistan T20Is

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has raised doubts about several selection decisions in the recently-announced India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

The BCCI, on Sunday (January 7), announced the India squad for the forthcoming series. The highlight of the squad is the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the batsmen have not played a T20I for Team India since the semifinal clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit has also been appointed as the captain for the series.

The selectors have decided against including a number of frontline players for the series that will be India’s last T20I assignment before this year’s T20I World Cup in the Caribbeans and the United States of America. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have not been picked in the India squad for the three-match series.

Aakash Chopra questions selection calls:

On Monday (January 8), Aakash Chopra took to X to question a number of selection calls for the series against Afghanistan. The former cricketer-turned-commentator began by questioning the non-selection of Iyer who was the vice-captain during the T20I series against Australia at home in November and was also a part of the team for the series against South Africa last month.

He then talked about the selection of Shivam Dube, pointing out that the allrounder was part of the squad for the Australia series before being dropped for the South Africa series. He also questioned the absence of Ishan Kishan and asked about any update on his availability. The wicketkeeper-batsman had taken a break from cricket last month just before the Test series in South Africa.

“Iyer was nominated as the Vice-Captain for the 5-match T20i series vs Australia. Was a part of the squad against SA too. Now, finds no place in the team vs Afghanistan. Dubey was in the squad vs Aus at home. Wasn’t picked for SA. Back in the team vs AFG. Also, where is Ishan Kishen? Any news on his availability?” wrote Aakash Chopra.

The three-match IND vs AFG series is scheduled to begin in Mohali on January 11.