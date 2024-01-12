IND vs AFG: Don’t Be Surprised If Shivam Dube Is The Man Of The Tournament In The World Cup – Suresh Raina

Former Indian World Cup winner Suresh Raina believes that Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube could be the player of the tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup if he manages to perform well in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 40 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries, to help the hosts cross the finish line in the 1st T20I. The all-rounder also dismissed Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who finished on 1/9 in two overs, helping the Men in Blue reach the target with six wickets in hand in 17.3 overs.

During a Colors Cineplex interview, Suresh Raina feels that Shivam Dube might be the best performer for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup if he does well in the upcoming IPL edition, and he believes MS Dhoni will be tempted to use the all-rounder with the ball in IPL 2024, given his brilliance in recent times.

“A lot of eyes will be on Shivam Dube in this IPL about how MS Dhoni uses him in Chennai. If he does well in the two months of the IPL, don’t be surprised if he is the Man of the Tournament in the World Cup,” Suresh Raina said.

“Since he is bowling, the captain could get a thought whether he can bowl two overs or if he can be used as a floater. He can bat anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7. When the matches will be played on the Caribbean or American wickets, he has a good slower one as well,” Suresh Raina added.

Shivam Dube did not bowl at all in the IPL 2023 with the introduction of a new impact player rule. It remains to be seen whether he will roll his arm over this year with the abundance of bowling alternatives in the CSK squad which may limit his opportunities in the team.

I Feel Shivam Dube Will Get The Ticket For The World Cup – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has urged Shivam Dube to make the most of his present form and stated that the Indian all-rounder may be an asset to India, given his passion and confidence in his game. The cricketer-turned-commentator backs Shivam Dube to make it into the Indian squad for the World Cup.

“He picked up a wicket and when he got to bat, we saw the form. He spent a little time. The way he is showing form, he did well in first-class cricket also recently, when your self-confidence is high, make as many runs as possible.”

“He has the passion and self-confidence. The attacking cricket he plays, we need a left-hander like that who can play in the top six. I feel Shivam Dube will get the ticket for the World Cup,” Suresh Raina concluded.

Shivam Dube’s return to international cricket came after his success with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The Left-handed batter scored 411 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 159.92, playing a crucial role in their title-winning campaigns, and would hope to be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad in 2024.