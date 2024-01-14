IND vs AFG: He Has Been One Of Our Great Captains Of IPL And India – Yuvraj Singh Backs Rohit Sharma To Lead India In 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has expressed his thoughts on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s comeback to the Indian T20I squad after a 14-month break, stating that Rohit Sharma has done an excellent job as captain of the Indian team in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma rejuvenated Indian cricket after Virat Kohli left as captain for the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Indian squad performed admirably at the One-Day International World Cup before losing to Australia in the final.

The 36-year-old also led the Men in Blue to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the runner-up finish in the World Test Championship 2023-25.

When asked about Virat and Rohit’s prolonged absence from the shortest format of the game, Yuvraj Singh answered by quoting famous Kishore Kumar song lyrics. He also praised Rohit’s tremendous leadership ability, as seen by his IPL and Indian records.

“Kuchh toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. It’s because they play all the three formats, they are back after 14 months. You have to manage your workload if you play the three formats.”

It’s a question for the selectors. I can say Rohit has been a great captain, he’s got five IPL trophies, and he took us to the (World Cup) final. He has been one of our great captains of IPL and India. We have to manage his workload,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Rohit Sharma is a well-known white-ball skipper who has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. The Indian opener also led the squad to the 2018 Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy titles, as well as another Asia Cup victory in Sri Lanka in 2023. Still, he was unable to lead the team to a third ODI World Cup victory despite dominating the league stage.

Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya Should Definitely Talk About It – Yuvraj Singh

Speaking about the captaincy change in the Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj Singh addressed potential ego concerns between the two Indian stalwarts and stated that the two will set everything aside to give their all for India in the future.

“Rohit has always been very instrumental in getting the best out of Hardik whenever he has played for Mumbai Indians, especially in terms of his bowling to manage his workload. Hardik has always been always good with the bat at death”.

“Batting at 4 for Gujarat, he batted like a batter. They should definitely talk about it. I don’t see an issue there. Whenever you are playing for your country, your priority is to put everything aside and give your 100 per cent in the park. They both are professionals, if they have any issue they will put it aside and give 100 per cent for the country,” Yuvraj Singh added.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians replaced skipper Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya in the leadership position. There have been conflicting views on Pandya’s move from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians, and both Pandya and the newly chosen MI captain have experienced heavy criticism since the trade was completed.