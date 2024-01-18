sportzwiki logo
  IND vs AFG: He Is Coming Of Age And Doing What Is Expected Of Him – Rohit Sharma Hails Rinku Singh For His Consistency In T20 Cricket

IND vs AFG: He Is Coming Of Age And Doing What Is Expected Of Him – Rohit Sharma Hails Rinku Singh For His Consistency In T20 Cricket

Avinash T

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:48 PM

IND vs AFG: He Is Coming Of Age And Doing What Is Expected Of Him &#8211; Rohit Sharma Hails Rinku Singh For His Consistency In T20 Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Rinku Singh for coming off the age and performing for the team in the shorter format of the game. The young Indian finisher struck a crucial 190-run partnership with the Indian captain to help the Men in Blue score 212 runs in 20 overs.

Team India had an early setback, losing four wickets with just 22 runs on the board. The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh saw 190 runs for the fifth wicket is the highest for India in T20Is. The Indian captain Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten with 121 from 69 balls, while Rinku Singh hit an incredible 69* from 39 balls.

Speaking to the media following the game, Rohit Sharma believes it is vital to build a relationship with Rinku Singh after losing quick wickets in Bangalore, and he lauded the young Indian finisher for his consistency in closing games for the team in recent seasons. The Indian captain believes it is critical to have a guy of his type in the team who can deliver at the latter half of the innings.

“I do not remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games. Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there, and was important to bat long and deep and not compromise on the intent we want to show. The last couple of series that he played, he showed what he can do with the bat.”

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“Very calm and knows his strength pretty well. He is coming of age and doing what is expected of him and he has done well for India. It augurs well for the team moving forward, wanted someone like that at the backend and we know what he has done in the IPL and he has carried that to the Indian colours as well,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma has shown tenacity by scoring a gritty half-century and, along with Rinku Singh, propelling India past the 100-run barrier after a poor start to the innings. The latter portion of the India innings saw a destructive display, with 103 runs coming off the final five overs.

The Men in Blue scored 36 runs in the final over. Rohit finished his innings with an incredible 121 off 69 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes. Rinku Singh played an important supporting role, batting 69 off 39 balls, including two fours and six sixes. Rohit Sharma-led side have completed their International assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Tagged:

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rinku Singh

Rohit Sharma

