  IND vs AFG: We Will Make Our Combinations According To The Conditions – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Team Selection For 2024 T20 World Cup

IND vs AFG: We Will Make Our Combinations According To The Conditions – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Team Selection For 2024 T20 World Cup

Avinash T

Jan 18, 2024 at 11:54 AM

IND vs AFG: We Will Make Our Combinations According To The Conditions – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Team Selection For 2024 T20 World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has spoken out about the team selection for the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, admitting that he cannot please everyone going into the marquee event in the West Indies and the USA. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan in the second Super Over in the highly contested game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India survived a narrow escape in a scare from Afghanistan in Bengaluru and won the three-match T20I series 3-0. Rohit Sharma was India’s hero of the evening, hitting his fifth T20I century and playing a key part in both Super Overs to help his team cross the line.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after their victory, Rohit Sharma discussed the team selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, stating that he and head coach Rahul Dravid work hard to keep the Indian contingent on the same page and said that it is importance to give clarity to the players heading into the marquee event.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“We have not finalized the 15-member squad but there are 8-10 players in our minds. So we will make our combinations according to the conditions. In the West Indies, the conditions are slow, so we’ll have to pick our team accordingly. As far as Rahul Dravid and I are concerned, we’ve tried to maintain clarity. We try to tell them why they’ve been selected or not been selected even after putting in performances,” Rohit Sharma said.

The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the shortest format almost certainly secures their participation in the T20 World Cup in June. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma are among the contenders to be part of the squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will join them once they have recovered from injuries.

I’ve Learnt That You Can’t Keep Everyone Happy – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma went on to add that he has learned over his time as captain that he cannot please everyone, maintaining that he is focused on the team’s goal when making selection decisions. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and USA, with India being a potential contender for the title.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“You can’t keep everyone happy, that is what I’ve learnt in my time as captain. You can keep 15 players happy. Then also, only 11 are happy. The four players sitting on the bench also ask why they’re not playing. I’ve learnt that you can’t keep everyone happy, and the focus should be on the team’s goal,” Rohit Sharma added.

India has been placed in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will also include Ireland, Pakistan, the United States, and Canada. India and Pakistan are the frontrunners to advance from Group A. They are likely to defeat Canada and the United States, who will be competing in the major event for the first time.

Tagged:

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

