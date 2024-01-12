IND vs AFG: “He Told Me That I Should Allow The Bowler To Do His Job And Then…” – Rinku Singh Recalls His Golden Conversation With MS Dhoni During IPL 2023

Rising Indian Finisher Rinku Singh recalled golden moments of seeking advice from great MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 season, stating that his words helped him to remain calm and composed throughout T20I run chases. The Southpaw has done an exceptional job for the Indian team in the white-ball format of the game in provided opportunities.

Rinku Singh has made an incredible start to his international career after excelling in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed finisher has become an overnight sensation for Team India, owing to his remarkable start in international cricket’s shortest format of the game.

Speaking to the media after India’s 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the T20I series opener in Mohali, Rinku Singh recalled his chat with MS Dhoni during IPL 2023 in which Chennai Super Kings Kings advised him on how to remain calm during high-pressure chases and put pressure on the bowlers.

“In the last IPL, I spoke to Mahi bhai. He told me ‘it always helps if you stay calm and focus on the present and don’t show any reaction’. He told me that I should allow the bowler to do his job and then react accordingly to the ball and not anything else,” Rinku Singh said

After putting up several outstanding shows for Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh lit up the IPL stage in 2023. The youngster made his debut for the Indian team against Ireland in August and impressed everyone with his skillset on the bigger stage.

I Have Been Able To Finish Games While Batting At This Number – Rinku Singh

Speaking on his finishing capabilities, Rinku Singh believes that finishing games have become a habit and and is grateful for the opportunity to represent the squad at the highest level. He feels that versatility is essential for him to bat at number six, where he may need to use different gears to guide the team home.

“It has become a habit, I have been able to finish games while batting at this number. Enjoyed batting in the cold a lot. While fielding the ball was hurting and nobody could see much out there. But I enjoyed myself in the middle. I try to talk to myself and tell myself that anything can happen when I bat at No. 6. When I go in, we might need to chase a lot of runs in very little balls. So it helps me if I stay calm,” Rinku Singh added.

In 13 T20I games, the southpaw has scored 278 runs with a strike rate of 180.52 and an average of 69.5. Rinku Singh has been an important member of the team’s lower-middle order since his T20 debut for the country when he delivered many memorable performances for the team under pressure to help the Men in Blue win against quality opposition. The left-handed finisher would be keen to continue their fine form going forward.