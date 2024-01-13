IND vs AFG: If Virat Kohli Even Stands There For 20 Overs… – Suresh Raina Highlights The Importance Of Indian Batting Maestro In Run-Chases

Former Indian World Cup winner Suresh Raina believes that Virat Kohli does not need to adjust his batting strategy in the T20 format of the game moving forward. The Indian batting maestro will make his return to the Indian T20I team after 14 long months.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to the T20 squad, with an eye on the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian skipper is leading the Indian squad against Afghanistan and played the first T20I, while Virat Kohli withdrew from the first game due to personal reasons and will return for the second match in Indore.

Suresh Raina was questioned on Jiocinema if he expects Virat Kohli to attack more. The former CSK batsman believes Kohli is aggressive enough in the 20-over format of the game, and that his style of play would suit the conditions in the West Indies and the United States.

“He always has an attacking mindset, the way he controls the innings. 20 overs is a big format. People feel it is a very short format but you still need to play 20 overs.

“We will be playing the World Cup in the Caribbean and America, the wickets will be slightly challenging. They will be slightly spin-friendly and slow,” Suresh Raina said.

Virat Kohli has an outstanding record in Twenty20 Internationals and IPL over the years He has a strike rate of 137 and an average of 52. In the previous edition, the ace Indian batter scored 296 runs in six games, with an average of over 100, alongside producing a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the World Cup opener.

When You Chase, You Do The Calculations In Your Mind – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina praised Virat Kohli for bringing consistency in the run chases for the Indian squad in the T20 format of the game, adding that the former captain’s simple presence at the crease will ensure that the Men in Blue record big chases.

“India have won 17 of their last 19 matches while chasing when Kohli was there. When you chase, you do the calculations in your mind, and that’s why he is called a chase master. He will show intent but if Virat Kohli even stands there for 20 overs, 225-230 will be scored,” Suresh Raina added.

There is speculation that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could open the batting for India in the T20 World Cup 2024. It will be interesting to see if he opens the innings for India in the 2nd T20 International against Afghanistan. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for India in the first game, with Yashasvi Jaiswal out due to injury.