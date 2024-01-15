IND vs AFG: It Is Exciting To Keep Improving My Performance – Shivam Dube Delighted With His Match-Winning Performance Against Afghanistan

Star Indian All-rounder Shivam Dube has remarked that he likes to stay in the present rather than consider his selection for the T20 World Cup, which will be contested later this year in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Following his Player-of-the-Match effort in the previous game, Shivam Dube continued in the same vein of form on Sunday, putting up another brilliant display to help India win comfortably by six wickets at the Holkar Stadium to help the Men in Blue win the three-match series 2-0.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Shivam Dube said that he has learned a lot from past experiences and wants to stay in the moment and focus on improving his skills, expressing happiness with his match-winning effort against Afghanistan.

“In the past, I thought many times about what would happen next. Now, I’ve got to know that I have to be in the present and focus on what I have to do to improve myself. I just try to keep myself grounded and try to focus on what I have to do.”

“It is exciting to keep improving my performance as I go on. Having the range of shots is a god-gift and I have worked on that a lot,” Shivam Dube said.

Shivam Dube would most likely serve as Hardik Pandya’s backup all-rounder for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The southpaw has been in outstanding form, scoring back-to-back half-centuries against Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan, and would be keen on continuing his fine form in the final T20I game.

It Is More About The Mindset Which I Worked On – Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube claimed that he worked hard on his short ball technique as well as his mindset in order to improve his performance in international cricket. The Left-handed all-rounder shared a 92-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket as India chased down the total with 26 balls remaining in their innings.

“I worked a lot (on playing short balls). When I was playing domestic cricket, I was able to dominate the bowlers. But when I came to IPL and Indian cricket, it was not easy facing balls at over 140 km/h. So, I worked a lot with sidearms, and it is more about the mindset which I worked on. I always had that shot in my game, but playing it at this level is a little difficult as you have to work a lot,” Shivam Dube added.

Dube showed his all-round ability, contributing with both the bat and the ball. Finding strong middle-order batsmen who can hit big sixes with five fielders outside the inner circle can be a difficult assignment for any T20 team. Shivam Dube seems to be one of the contenders to take that spot for the 2024 T20 World Cup.