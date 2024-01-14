sportzwiki logo
  IND vs AFG: It's Far Away Now, I am Aiming For The Match We Are Playing Against Afghanistan – Shivam Dube On His Dream Of Representing India In 2024 T20 World Cup

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: It’s Far Away Now, I am Aiming For The Match We Are Playing Against Afghanistan – Shivam Dube On His Dream Of Representing India In 2024 T20 World Cup

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 14, 2024 at 1:24 PM

Indian All-rounder Shivam Dube admitted that he is keen on representing the Indian team in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. The left-handed all-rounder was instrumental in India’s first victory over Afghanistan in Mohali.

Shivam Dube’s return to the Indian team came after his brilliant performance with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter scored 411 runs in 14 innings with a strike rate of 159.92, contributing significantly to their title-winning campaigns, and will hope to continue his outstanding form in International Cricket and the IPL 2024 to clinch a berth in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan, Shivam Dube stated that it is a dream to represent the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup and that he is focused on performing well for the team in the remaining games against Afghanistan, revealing that he has worked extremely hard on the mental and physical aspects of the sport.

“Anyone who plays for the country wants to feature in the World Cup. It’s there in mind to play the T20 World Cup as well, but it’s far away now. At the moment, I am aiming for the match we are playing tomorrow. That’s what my process is – to take it one game at a time.” 

Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube Credits: Twitter

“It’s difficult when things don’t go your way. You cannot do anything about it. I practised hard, followed a process to get better, and worked on the mental and physical aspect,” Shivam Dube said.

Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 40 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries, to enable the hosts to win the first Twenty20 International. The all-rounder also dismissed Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, who finished on 1/9 in two overs, helping the Men in Blue to reach the target with six wickets.

IPL Will Be Very Important Along With The Last Two Matches Of The Afghanistan Series – Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube believes that it is more important to play more T20Is to get their combinations right before the World Cup and that the IPL will be critical to the team selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup, stating that doing well in the cash-rich league will help the players secure their place in the Indian squad.

 “The more you play T20s, the better idea you get about the combination, so it’s important for all the players and the team.”

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings Credits: Twitter

“IPL will be very important along with the last two matches of the Afghanistan series. IPL is a big platform, if you do well there, you get a chance to make it to the Indian team,” Shivam Dube added.

Shivam Dube was also picked as the Player of the Match in the 1st T20I for his all-round performance. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli will return for India’s second T20I against the visitors on Sunday in Indore after being rested for the 1st game.

