IND vs AFG: It’s Impossible To Bowl To A Set Rohit Sharma In The Last Four Overs, Whoever The Bowler Is – Ravichandran Ashwin

Star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his admiration for Indian captain Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket, noting that it is practically hard to bowl to him in the final four overs of a T20 innings, considering the strokes he has in his repertoire to attack bowlers in the final overs.

Rohit Sharma struck 121* off 69 balls against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in the third T20I of the three-match series. The Indian captain played a brilliant knock under pressure as they were down to 22/4 while batting first against the Afghanistan team. The 36-year-old had a poor start to the series after being removed without scoring in his first two Twenty20 Internationals.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Ravichandran Ashwin praised Rohit Sharma for his excellent batting conditions for India in a difficult situation against Afghanistan, saying that it is impossible to bowl to an in-form Rohit in the death overs of the game and highlighting his performance against various deliveries in the final overs of the match.

“The most notable point of the match was Rohit’s innings was when the team was floating at 30/4, he buckled down and adapted to the situation and went nuts at the back end of the innings. I have said this before, it’s impossible to bowl to a set Rohit Sharma in the last four overs, whoever the bowler is.”

“Length balls can be pulled. Towards the body, he can play the pick-up pull. If your short ball is sailing in front of the wicket, a little fuller and wider, you are going to see a loft over covers. If you miss the yorker, confirm six. Leave the Super Over in the third T20I, he hit sixes off Tim Southee in New Zealand and won a match for us casually.” Ravichandran Ashwin said.

Rohit Sharma made an impressive century against Afghanistan and guided India to a hard-fought triumph in the Super Overs. The 36-year-old made a much-needed return to T20 cricket after a string of poor performances in the shorter format of the game.

Rohit Sharma Yet Again Proved Why He Is The Boss – Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Rohit Sharma has once again proven his worth at the highest level and has returned to his usual form as his brilliance in the ODI World Cup does not want to dwell on his dismissal in the first two games.

“Rohit Sharma yet again proved why he is the boss. He has arrived in the same mode that he played in the ODI World Cup. He got two ducks, one of which was a run-out, and one showed intent for the team. He yet again played for the team and got a century to his name. Rohit Sharma is there to watch out for,” Ravichandran Ashwin added.

Rohit Sharma delivered a brilliant batting performance in the recently ended World Cup 2023, giving India flying starts at the start of the innings. He was the second-leading run scorer, with 597 runs at a 54.27 average and 125.95 strike rate, and would be keen on carrying his form going into the IPL and 2024 T20 World Cup.