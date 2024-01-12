IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill Should Have Just Trusted Rohit Sharma – Parthiv Patel Opens Up On The Horrible Mix Up Between Indian Openers

Parthiv Patel, a former India wicketkeeper-batter, supported Rohit Sharma after he was run out in the opening Twenty20 International against Afghanistan, claiming that Gill ought to have taken his captain’s advice and gone for a single. The 36-year-old’s return to the T20I team was hampered by a disastrous mixup with Shubman Gill.

The Indian captain appeared poised to make an impact in his return to T20I cricket but got dismissed without scoring a single run on his comeback. The Indian captain got run out and ended up at the same end as his companion Shubman Gill, who was on the non-striker’s end.

Rohit Sharma looked to take on Afghanistan’s primary pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and asked for a single. However, Shubman Gill was seen looking at the ball and did not move, resulting in Rohit’s run out without scoring a single run. The experienced batter was visibly upset at the dismissal, and he was even seen waving his disgust to Gill.

Speaking on the post-game analysis, Parthiv Patel says Shubman Gill should have trusted his batting partner Rohit Sharma, stating that both players have played together a lot in ODI and test cricket and that the youngster should have responded to the Indian captain’s call.

“Shubman Gill should have just trusted Rohit Sharma. I know that they are playing for the first time in T20 Internationals but they both have played a lot of cricket together as ODI openers and Test openers.

“I think there was a clear misunderstanding here as Shubman Gill was watching the ball but he should have just run at Rohit Sharma’s call,” Parthiv Patel said.

Rohit Sharma was saying something and almost lost his calm on his way back to the pavilion. He left the field frustrated after a forgettable comeback to the game. However, Shivam Dube starred with the bat for the Indian team alongside Jitesh Sharma to help the Men In Blue cross the line in the 17.3 overs.

India will play Afghanistan in the second T20I on January 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Virat Kohli is likely to return for the second T20I, and Yashasvi Jaiswal may also return, meaning Shubman Gill may have to sit out the second game of the series.