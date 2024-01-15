IND vs AFG: The IPL Form Will Be Very Important – Suresh Raina On Shivam Dube’s Place In India Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian World Cup winner Suresh Raina feels Shivam Dube along with Hardik Pandya, could be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad in 2024 if he maintains his form in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The 30-year-old has been at his absolute best for the team in the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya has emerged as a significant member of the Indian cricket team. Known for his powerful batting and rapid pace bowling, Pandya embodies the traits of a great pace bowling all-rounder worldwide. With Pandya being out of the team due to injury, Shivam Dube has stepped up for the team producing back-to-back match-winning performances.

Speaking about Shivam Dube’s place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, Suresh Raina believes that the left-handed all-rounder can fit into the Indian team setup and that his form in the IPL will be critical, as the Indian captain will choose the best and in-form players for the marquee event in the West Indies and the United States.

“Absolutely, if Hardik Pandya is fit, Shivam Dube can also bat. Rohit Sharma is using him well. The IPL form will be very important. As a captain or selector, I will take in-form players, who will score runs in the two months of the IPL, which will be played in different cities.”

“This is India’s team. This is captain Rohit Sharma’s team. Rohit Sharma will definitely want in-form players and Dube has impressed a lot – not only now, but even in the entire IPL. He impressed a captain like MS Dhoni, who gave him the confidence, and Rohit Sharma has given him the same confidence,” Suresh Raina said.

Following his Player-of-the-Match effort in the previous game, Shivam Dube maintained the same intent with the bat on Sunday, putting on another outstanding performance to help India win comfortably by six wickets at the Holkar Stadium, allowing the Men in Blue to take the three-match series 2-0.

If Shivam Dube Middles It, He Will Hit The Ball Out Of The Ground – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina believes Shivam Dube can knock long sixes due to his bat swing and feels the ball would be off of the ground if he middles it. He also added that both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube prefer to go for full drives rather than check drives.

“It’s because of the bat swing. He plays the full drive. He knows that if he middles it, he will hit the ball out of the ground. He has practiced like that. When you have positive intent in your mind, both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube believe in the full drive more than the check drive,” Suresh Raina added.

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal produced outstanding batting performances to lead India to a six-wicket win. The Indian opener’s aggressive 68 from 34 balls, including six sixes, created a foundation for India’s chase.

Dube followed with an undefeated 63 from 32 deliveries, including four sixes, to bring the score down with 26 balls remaining.