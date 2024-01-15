IND vs AFG: They’ve Had A Great Couple Of Years – Rohit Sharma Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shivam Dube For Their Match-Winning Knock

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube for their match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I in Holkar Stadium, Indore. The Men in Blue dominated the Ibrahim Zadran-led team to win the series at home.

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered great batting performances to guide India to a six-wicket victory. young Indian opener aggressive 68 off 34 balls, including six sixes, laid the groundwork for India’s chase. Dube followed up with an unbeaten 63 from 32 deliveries, including four sixes to chase down a total with 26 balls remaining.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed his admiration for both players and praised their previous performances.

“They’ve had a great couple of years, Jaiswal has played Test cricket now and even T20I. He has shown what he is capable of. He has the talent and has a great range of shots. Dube is a big guy, very powerful, and can take on the spinners. That is his role and he has come out and played two crucial innings for us,” Rohit Sharma said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was purpose-personified at the top of the order for the 2024 T20 World Cup, with his range of strokeplay proving effective against both pace and spin. Shivam Dube scored a match-winning half-century and delivered another outstanding performance following a match-winning performance in the 1st T20I.

The Last Two Games, We’ve Ticked A Lot Of Boxes – Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said it was a terrific feeling for him and that he had enjoyed the voyage in T20 Cricket. He also stated that the team was clear about how they wanted to play and that they were proud of their performance in Indore.

“It is a great feeling, it has been a long journey starting way back in 2007. I’ve cherished every moment I have spent here. We have been clear with what we wanted to do, a very clear message to everyone and when you see a performance like that, you can be really proud.

“One thing is talking about it, but to actually go there and play that way is a proud feeling. The last two games, we’ve ticked a lot of boxes,” Rohit Sharma added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s problems in his T20I comeback continued, possibly intensifying on Sunday as he was out for a golden duck in the second match against Afghanistan in Indore and the 36-year-old would be keen to get back his form in the shorter format of the game.