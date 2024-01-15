IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma On The Verge Of Creating Huge Unwanted Record After Being Dismissed For Duck In First Two T20Is

Rohit Sharma‘s return to T20Is for Team India has not really panned out in an expected manner. The veteran batsman had not played a T20I in more than a year before he made his much-awaited return to the format in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Before the ongoing series, his last appearance for Team India in T20Is had come in the semifinal loss against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The series was also Rohit Sharma’s first limited-overs assignment since the ODI World Cup last year where he had a stunning campaign. He had scored almost 600 runs at a strike-rate of more than 125 in the ODI World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the fans were excited to see Rohit Sharma in action in T20Is. He was also named the captain of the team for the ongoing series. However, the India captain has failed to live up to the expectations so far as he failed to get going with the bat in the first two games.

Rohit Sharma nears unwanted record:

In his comeback match in Mohali, Rohit Sharma was run-out for a two-ball duck after a miscommunication with Shubman Gill. And on Sunday (January 14) when India and Afghanistan locked horns in the second T20I in Indore, the right-handed batsman once again failed to open his account as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rohit Sharma went for a big shot on the very first ball he faced and completely failed to make any contact with the ball. The twin failures has now put the India captain on the verge of creating an unwanted record. He now has 12 ducks in T20Is. Ireland’s Paul Stirling is the only player with more ducks in T20Is than the India star. Two more ducks will see Rohit overtaking Stirling as the player with most number of ducks in the shortest format of the game.

Most ducks in T20Is: