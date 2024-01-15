IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place – Saba Karim

Cricketer-turned-commentator Saba Karim feels that Tilak Varma would be extremely disappointed for not sealing his place in the Indian T20I team. The 21-year-old was dropped from the playing 11 in favour of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for the 2nd T20 game against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Virat Kohli made his long-awaited return to T20 international cricket. The 35-year-old found his place straight in the playing eleven along with Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma being dropped from the playing 11 for the 2nd T20I game.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Saba Karim believes that Tilak Varma has performed admirably for the team in the little opportunity he has had with the Indian team and that he would be quite upset that he hasn’t secured his position in the Indian playing 11.

“I know Tilak Varma has done very well, having said that he will be slightly disappointed that he has not yet sealed his place (in the squad),” Saba Karim said.

Tilak Varma has recently been moved up and down the order, with the team’s needs often changing depending on the requirements of the Indian squad. The selectors are set on having Rohit and Kohli in the team for the T20 World Cup, which makes it tougher for the Hyderabad-born youngster to make it into the India squad for the marquee event.

It’s Just That India Has So Many Quality Players – Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes that the Indian Team has a large pool of excellent players to pick from, making it tough for young players to secure a permanent position in the squad and that Young players like Tilak Varma lack experience compared to huge stars like Virat Kohli, making the latter the more obvious choice for team selection.

“None of the players who are sitting out are out because of bad performance… It’s just that India has so many quality players and if a player like Virat Kohli is making a comeback, he is going to be in the starting eleven for sure,” Saba Karim added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal appears to be at the top of the competition for the opening position alongside Rohit Sharma for the 2024 T20 World Cup, as evidenced by his performance in Indore. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has set the series on fire with two unbeaten 60s and picking up wickets in the middle overs, which has placed him in contention.