sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place – Saba Karim

All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place – Saba Karim

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 15, 2024 at 10:10 AM

IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place &#8211; Saba Karim

Cricketer-turned-commentator Saba Karim feels that Tilak Varma would be extremely disappointed for not sealing his place in the Indian T20I team. The 21-year-old was dropped from the playing 11 in favour of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for the 2nd T20 game against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Virat Kohli made his long-awaited return to T20 international cricket. The 35-year-old found his place straight in the playing eleven along with Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma being dropped from the playing 11 for the 2nd T20I game.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Saba Karim believes that Tilak Varma has performed admirably for the team in the little opportunity he has had with the Indian team and that he would be quite upset that he hasn’t secured his position in the Indian playing 11.

Saba Karim
Saba Karim Credits: Twitter

“I know Tilak Varma has done very well, having said that he will be slightly disappointed that he has not yet sealed his place (in the squad),” Saba Karim said.

Tilak Varma has recently been moved up and down the order, with the team’s needs often changing depending on the requirements of the Indian squad. The selectors are set on having Rohit and Kohli in the team for the T20 World Cup, which makes it tougher for the Hyderabad-born youngster to make it into the India squad for the marquee event.

It’s Just That India Has So Many Quality Players – Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes that the Indian Team has a large pool of excellent players to pick from, making it tough for young players to secure a permanent position in the squad and that Young players like Tilak Varma lack experience compared to huge stars like Virat Kohli, making the latter the more obvious choice for team selection.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“None of the players who are sitting out are out because of bad performance… It’s just that India has so many quality players and if a player like Virat Kohli is making a comeback, he is going to be in the starting eleven for sure,” Saba Karim added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal appears to be at the top of the competition for the opening position alongside Rohit Sharma for the 2024 T20 World Cup, as evidenced by his performance in Indore. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has set the series on fire with two unbeaten 60s and picking up wickets in the middle overs, which has placed him in contention.

Tagged:

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Saba Karim

Tilak Varma

Related Article
IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place &#8211; Saba Karim
IND vs AFG: Tilak Varma Will Be Slightly Disappointed That He Has Not Yet Sealed His Place – Saba Karim

Jan 15, 2024, 10:10 AM

BCCI Announced 17-Member Asia Cup 2023 Squad; KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Return
BCCI Announced 17-Member Asia Cup 2023 Squad; KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Return

Aug 21, 2023, 2:42 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Think He Can Offer Something Substantial In That Position &#8211; Brad Hogg Backs Sanju Samson To Bat At No.4 For India
Asia Cup 2023: I Think He Can Offer Something Substantial In That Position – Brad Hogg Backs Sanju Samson To Bat At No.4 For India

Aug 15, 2023, 1:38 PM

IND vs WI: Why Are You Talking About Milestones In T20 Cricket? &#8211; Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Denying Tilak Varma Fifty In 3rd Game
IND vs WI: Why Are You Talking About Milestones In T20 Cricket? – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya Denying Tilak Varma Fifty In 3rd Game

Aug 12, 2023, 1:33 PM

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Guidance Has Been Massive For Me &#8211; Tilak Varma Credits Indian Skipper For His Success In Indian Colours
IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma’s Guidance Has Been Massive For Me – Tilak Varma Credits Indian Skipper For His Success In Indian Colours

Aug 7, 2023, 2:20 PM

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings And MS Dhoni Have Been Fantastic &#8211; Sourav Ganguly Hails CSK For Their Consistency In IPL
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings And MS Dhoni Have Been Fantastic – Sourav Ganguly Hails CSK For Their Consistency In IPL

May 26, 2023, 2:51 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy