IND vs AFG: Today Was A Great Test For Him – Rahul Dravid Hails Rinku Singh For His Calm And Matured Knock Against Afghanistan

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on the young Indian finisher Rinku Singh’s maturity and calmness after India’s thrilling win over Afghanistan in the third and final T20I on Wednesday. The Men in Blue trounced Afghanistan in the second Super Over, completing the three-match T20I series 3-0.

Rinku Singh once again showed his worth with the bat for India in the final Twenty20 International against Afghanistan. The left-handed batter scored 69 runs off 39 balls with a strike rate of 176.92, including six maximums and two boundaries alongside forming a crucial partnership with Rohit Sharma. He hammered three consecutive sixes off Karim Janat in the 20th over to enable India to set a target of over 200 runs.

Speaking to Sports18 after the game, Rahul Dravid lauded Rinku Singh for his brilliant performance in the third game, and that it was great to see him challenged in a fresh match setting. The Left-handed youngster came in to bat with India on 22 for 4 as he shared an unbeaten 190-run partnership with Indian captain Rohit Sharma to help India reach a competitive total.

“Yeah, he’s been terrific. For someone who is just starting off his career in international cricket, started off in August or September, it’s just been a few months. But the maturity and calmness he’s showing, we’ve always seen him come at the back end of the innings and finish games off but today was a great test for him to come in at 22 for 4 and just build that partnership and show what he can do at the back end,” Rahul Dravid said.

Rinku Singh has shown adequate poise and adaptability in the match situation, The left-handed finisher has become an overnight sensation for Team India, owing to his remarkable start in international cricket in the shortest format. In 15 T20I games, the southpaw has scored 356 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 176.24 and an average of 89.0.

It’s Really Good For Us To See That And He’s Very Clear – Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that Rinku Singh is extremely clear about his strengths and where he has to grow in the game, which helps him perform for the Indian team at the highest level. The Left-handed finisher made it into the Indian team following a stellar IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It’s really good for us to see that and he’s very clear. One of the good things about Rinku is that he’s very clear about his skills, what he knows, what his strengths are, what he needs to work on, and how he needs to go about it,” Rahul Dravid added.

Rinku Singh has been a consistent performer for the Indian side performing in every match to score vital runs in the backend of the innings. He provided his side the much-needed momentum in the final overs and completed the chase for his team against the formidable bowling attacks in IPL and International Cricket. The 26-year-old is expected to play a vital role for the team in the forthcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.