IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain – Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for including an all-round option in the top six and effectively using him in India’s first Twenty20 international against Afghanistan. Shivam Dube was instrumental to the team’s success with both bat and ball in the first T20I in Mohali.

Modern-day cricket needs a potential sixth bowling option, as frontline bowlers are hammered in the shorter format of the game. The Indian team management will be looking to improve the bowling abilities of the young Indian players and employ them in the shorter edition of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his admiration at India’s decision to field three spinners in the first game and lauded Rohit Sharma for taking a fresh approach to leadership, stating that the seasoned skipper included Shivam Dube as an all-rounder and used him effectively.

“India played three spinners. I was slightly surprised as there were only two fast bowlers, and Shivam Dube with them. However, suddenly two things change when Rohit Sharma comes as a captain.”

“Firstly, the Indian team plays an XI that has a bowler in the top six and that bowler gets a chance to bowl as well. He was brilliant. As soon as a wicket fell, he gave the next over to Shivam Dube.” Aakash Chopra said

Shivam Dube bowled a tight two-over spell, conceding only nine runs and taking a key wicket of the Afghanistan captain. His support was vital in restricting Afghanistan’s total to a manageable level and the team management would be keen on having a sixth bowling option going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

It Ensured That A Lot Of Options Were Available In The End – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Rohit Sharma rotated his bowlers very well throughout the game, with him getting two crucial overs from Shivam Dube in the game, and that this move allowed the Indian captain to have many choices moving into the death overs.

“Shivam Dube dismissed Ibrahim Zadran in that over. Then he was stopped and was later brought from the other end to get another over out of the way. When he did that, it ensured that a lot of options were available in the end,” Aakash Chopra concluded.

Shivam Dube demonstrated his aggressive batting by scoring 60 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 150. The left-handed batter demonstrated power and elegance by hitting five fours and two towering sixes in Mohali. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan.