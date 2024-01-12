sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain – Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

All

Cricket News

IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain – Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 12, 2024 at 3:19 PM

IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for including an all-round option in the top six and effectively using him in India’s first Twenty20 international against Afghanistan. Shivam Dube was instrumental to the team’s success with both bat and ball in the first T20I in Mohali.

Modern-day cricket needs a potential sixth bowling option, as frontline bowlers are hammered in the shorter format of the game. The Indian team management will be looking to improve the bowling abilities of the young Indian players and employ them in the shorter edition of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra expressed his admiration at India’s decision to field three spinners in the first game and lauded Rohit Sharma for taking a fresh approach to leadership, stating that the seasoned skipper included Shivam Dube as an all-rounder and used him effectively.

“India played three spinners. I was slightly surprised as there were only two fast bowlers, and Shivam Dube with them. However, suddenly two things change when Rohit Sharma comes as a captain.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Firstly, the Indian team plays an XI that has a bowler in the top six and that bowler gets a chance to bowl as well. He was brilliant. As soon as a wicket fell, he gave the next over to Shivam Dube.” Aakash Chopra said

Shivam Dube bowled a tight two-over spell, conceding only nine runs and taking a key wicket of the Afghanistan captain. His support was vital in restricting Afghanistan’s total to a manageable level and the team management would be keen on having a sixth bowling option going into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

It Ensured That A Lot Of Options Were Available In The End – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Rohit Sharma rotated his bowlers very well throughout the game, with him getting two crucial overs from Shivam Dube in the game, and that this move allowed the Indian captain to have many choices moving into the death overs.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Shivam Dube dismissed Ibrahim Zadran in that over. Then he was stopped and was later brought from the other end to get another over out of the way. When he did that, it ensured that a lot of options were available in the end,” Aakash Chopra concluded.

Shivam Dube demonstrated his aggressive batting by scoring 60 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 150. The left-handed batter demonstrated power and elegance by hitting five fours and two towering sixes in Mohali. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Afghanistan national cricket team

IND vs AFG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
IND vs AFG: He Can Be The Long-Term Pace Bowling All-Rounder &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Hails Shivam Dube For His Impressive Show
IND vs AFG: He Can Be The Long-Term Pace Bowling All-Rounder – Harbhajan Singh Hails Shivam Dube For His Impressive Show

Jan 12, 2024, 4:36 PM

IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill Should Have Just Trusted Rohit Sharma &#8211; Parthiv Patel Opens Up On The Horrible Mix Up Between Indian Openers
IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill Should Have Just Trusted Rohit Sharma – Parthiv Patel Opens Up On The Horrible Mix Up Between Indian Openers

Jan 12, 2024, 4:14 PM

IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube Joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, And Hardik Pandya In Elite List Following His Match-winning Performance In Mohali
IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube Joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, And Hardik Pandya In Elite List Following His Match-winning Performance In Mohali

Jan 12, 2024, 3:46 PM

IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy
IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain – Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

Jan 12, 2024, 3:19 PM

IND vs AFG: Don&#8217;t Be Surprised If Shivam Dube Is The Man Of The Tournament In The World Cup &#8211; Suresh Raina
IND vs AFG: Don’t Be Surprised If Shivam Dube Is The Man Of The Tournament In The World Cup – Suresh Raina

Jan 12, 2024, 2:43 PM

IND vs AFG: You Can’t Think About The T20 World Cup From Now &#8211; Axar Patel Opens Up On His Place In India&#8217;s Squad For The 2024 T20 World Cup
IND vs AFG: You Can’t Think About The T20 World Cup From Now – Axar Patel Opens Up On His Place In India’s Squad For The 2024 T20 World Cup

Jan 12, 2024, 2:13 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy