IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has Gone Beyond Shubman Gill, Now You Will Not Be Able To Touch Him – Aakash Chopra On India Opener For 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Suresh Raina believe that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a lock to make the India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, following his brilliant performance for the team in the shorter format of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a spectacular effort against Afghanistan in the second T20I match held in Indore. The left-handed batsman showcased his abilities by hitting at the top of the order scoring 68 off 34 balls, including six soaring sixes and five fours.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Aakash Chopra feels that it would be unfair if Jaiswal was not picked for the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer also feels Jaiswal has eclipsed Shubman Gill in the pecking order, and that if Jaiswal is not chosen, the batting style will remain unchanged from the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Yashasvi is going. Again, the way he is batting. You will feel it would unfair if you did not take him. Sometimes you are undroppable, meaning he is selectable, that is why he is here making runs. Now he has gone beyond Gill. But now you will not be able to touch him.”

“You should not even try for it because you need something like this while batting. Otherwise, it will be the same as 2022 again and again everything will be the same, the style of playing will be the same and only the year has changed,” Aakash Chopra said.

The Left-handed opener’s innings was highlighted by the storming half-century alongside a partnership with Shivam Dube, as they easily outscored Afghanistan’s 173 runs. His stunning batting innings propelled India to a decisive six-wicket victory, giving the hosts a 2-0 series lead.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Show Intent The Same Way In The T20 World Cup – Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his fearless attitude and believes the opener would continue to play with the same intensity at the World Cup as well and highlighted his performance against West Indies in the previous tour.

“His work ethic is very good, he has disciplined character, more than that he is not afraid of the first ball, he will go and will show intent the same way in the T20 World Cup. The good news is that we have already toured the West Indies and have already scored a hundred in a test match there,” Suresh Raina said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has taken international cricket by storm, following a stellar two to three years in domestic cricket and IPL. The Southpaw has provided Team India with blistering starts in the shorter format of the game since his debut, playing an attacking brand of cricket and could be key to the team’s success in the 2024 T20 World Cup.