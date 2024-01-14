IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There – Aakash Chopra On India’s Transition Phase In Test Cricket

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s exclusion from the Indian selection for the first two Tests against England was predictable. However, he believes the Mumbai batter would remain in contention for a berth in the national squad for a longer period compared to Pujara.

Experienced Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were shown the door in the longer format of the game after their poor performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia, while Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from India’s squad for the two-match test series against South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra stated that Pujara and Rahane’s doors had been closed. However, he believes the latter may remain in contention for the national a little longer, with him playing alongside legendary MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League.

“The squad is along the expected lines. We had expected Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara not to be there. I feel that the chapter is closed. If you didn’t pick them in South Africa, that was the last opportunity to pick them. If you didn’t pick them there, you are not going back to them”.

“Ajinkya Rahane’s IPL career is alive, so he will stay relevant a little more because you become a part of the conversation whenever you do well in the IPL. It’s not important to play in Chennai. Playing for Chennai is important because Dhoni is there,” Aakash Chopra said

Ajinkya Rahane has been the redemption of the IPL, as he found his way into the Indian team for the WTC Final following his exploits for the MS Dhoni-led side in the IPL.

The 35-year-old batter has undoubtedly been the best overseas batter for the Indian side over the years and it will interesting to see whether he could make a comeback into the Indian team.

Cheteshwar Pujara Plays Cricket Just Because He Likes Batting – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra said that selection for India is not the only driving factor behind Cheteshwar Pujara’s continuing to accumulate runs in first-class cricket, and expects the veteran Indian batter to practically smash all first-class batting records.

“Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double century last week. He is the saint of cricket. He will keep scoring because he doesn’t score runs only for selection. Half the world scores runs for selection. He plays cricket just because he likes batting.”

“He scores runs because he likes scoring runs. So Cheteshwar Pujara will continue to score runs and break all records in first-class cricket. I think he has already scored 61 first-class centuries. He will make 100, he won’t stop, he won’t retire at all,” Aakash Chopra added.

Pujara was dropped from the Indian squad for the West Indies tour after a poor performance against Australia in the World Test Championship final, where he scored only 41 runs in two innings for the Indian team, and it will be difficult for the Saurashtra batter to return to the Indian team, especially with the emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.