sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There – Aakash Chopra On India’s Transition Phase In Test Cricket

All

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There – Aakash Chopra On India’s Transition Phase In Test Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 14, 2024 at 3:38 PM

IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India&#8217;s Transition Phase In Test Cricket

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s exclusion from the Indian selection for the first two Tests against England was predictable. However, he believes the Mumbai batter would remain in contention for a berth in the national squad for a longer period compared to Pujara.

Experienced Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were shown the door in the longer format of the game after their poor performance in the World Test Championship final against Australia, while Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from India’s squad for the two-match test series against South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra stated that Pujara and Rahane’s doors had been closed. However, he believes the latter may remain in contention for the national a little longer, with him playing alongside legendary MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League.

“The squad is along the expected lines. We had expected Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara not to be there. I feel that the chapter is closed. If you didn’t pick them in South Africa, that was the last opportunity to pick them. If you didn’t pick them there, you are not going back to them”.

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“Ajinkya Rahane’s IPL career is alive, so he will stay relevant a little more because you become a part of the conversation whenever you do well in the IPL. It’s not important to play in Chennai. Playing for Chennai is important because Dhoni is there,” Aakash Chopra said

Ajinkya Rahane has been the redemption of the IPL, as he found his way into the Indian team for the WTC Final following his exploits for the MS Dhoni-led side in the IPL.

The 35-year-old batter has undoubtedly been the best overseas batter for the Indian side over the years and it will interesting to see whether he could make a comeback into the Indian team.

Cheteshwar Pujara Plays Cricket Just Because He Likes Batting – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra said that selection for India is not the only driving factor behind Cheteshwar Pujara’s continuing to accumulate runs in first-class cricket, and expects the veteran Indian batter to practically smash all first-class batting records.

“Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double century last week. He is the saint of cricket. He will keep scoring because he doesn’t score runs only for selection. Half the world scores runs for selection. He plays cricket just because he likes batting.”

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara Credits: Twitter

“He scores runs because he likes scoring runs. So Cheteshwar Pujara will continue to score runs and break all records in first-class cricket. I think he has already scored 61 first-class centuries. He will make 100, he won’t stop, he won’t retire at all,” Aakash Chopra added.

Pujara was dropped from the Indian squad for the West Indies tour after a poor performance against Australia in the World Test Championship final, where he scored only 41 runs in two innings for the Indian team, and it will be difficult for the Saurashtra batter to return to the Indian team, especially with the emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Ajinkya Rahane

Cheteshwar Pujara

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There &#8211; Aakash Chopra On India&#8217;s Transition Phase In Test Cricket
IND vs ENG: We Had Expected Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara Not To Be There – Aakash Chopra On India’s Transition Phase In Test Cricket

Jan 14, 2024, 3:38 PM

IND vs ENG: If This Is Enough, What Should Sarfaraz Khan Do? &#8211; Aakash Chopra Questions India&#8217;s Selection Strategy For England Series
IND vs ENG: If This Is Enough, What Should Sarfaraz Khan Do? – Aakash Chopra Questions India’s Selection Strategy For England Series

Jan 14, 2024, 3:10 PM

IND vs AFG: If You Have To Follow That Template, Start It Now &#8211; Aakash Chopra Wants Indian Team Management To Open With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
IND vs AFG: If You Have To Follow That Template, Start It Now – Aakash Chopra Wants Indian Team Management To Open With Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Jan 14, 2024, 12:39 PM

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are The Heartbeat Of Indian Cricket &#8211; Aakash Chopra Backs Indian Veterans To Open Batting In T20 Cricket
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are The Heartbeat Of Indian Cricket – Aakash Chopra Backs Indian Veterans To Open Batting In T20 Cricket

Jan 13, 2024, 12:18 PM

IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy
IND vs AFG: Two Things Change When Rohit Sharma Comes As A Captain – Aakash Chopra Hails Indian Skipper For His Brilliant Captaincy

Jan 12, 2024, 3:19 PM

IND vs AFG: Aakash Chopra Slams Selectors As He Questions Their Selection Calls For Afghanistan T20Is
IND vs AFG: Aakash Chopra Slams Selectors As He Questions Their Selection Calls For Afghanistan T20Is

Jan 8, 2024, 1:11 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy