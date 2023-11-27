IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips: 

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips

Sportzwiki Editor
Nov 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips: 

The third T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Team India and Australia will take place on Tuesday (November 28). The India vs Australia match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from 07:00 PM (IST). In this article, we will talk about  IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

Team India will have the opportunity to seal the series with two match remaining in the forthcoming third game. The Men in Blue have won the first two games and could take an unassailable lead in the series if they win the third game. In the first game, India chased down 209 runs before thrashing the visitors by 44 runs in the second game while defending a huge total of 235 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways. They face a do-or-die situation in the upcoming game as a loss will end their hopes of a series win. In the first two games, their batsmen have done well but the bowlers have performed poorly.

Australia. PC- AP

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

India Playing XI:

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Ishan Kishan(w)
  • Suryakumar Yadav(c)
  • Tilak Varma
  • Rinku Singh
  • Axar Patel
  • Ravi Bishnoi
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Prasidh Krishna

Bench:

  • Avesh Khan
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Washington Sundar
  • Shivam Dube

Australia Playing XI:

  • Matthew Short
  • Steven Smith
  • Josh Inglis
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Tim David
  • Matthew Wade(w/c)
  • Sean Abbott
  • Nathan Ellis
  • Adam Zampa
  • Jason Behrendorff

Bench:

  • Tanveer Sangha
  • Kane Richardson
  • Travis Head
  • Aaron Hardie

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

  • Wicketkeepers – Josh Inglis, Ishan Kishan
  • Batsmen – Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)
  • Allrounders – Mathew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell
  • Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

  • Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan (c)
  • Batsmen – Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Allrounders – Mathew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell
  • Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Match details:

Article Title
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between India and Australia
Series  India vs Australia T20I Series 2023
Date 27-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Where to Watch on TV Sports18, Colors Cineplex TV
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Jio Cinema

IND vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

Australia: L, L, W, W, W

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ishan Kishan
Vice-Captain Suryakumar Yadav & Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

In-form Team India will start as the firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming third T20I.

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

India vs Australia 2023

