IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips:

The third T20I of the ongoing five-match series between Team India and Australia will take place on Tuesday (November 28). The India vs Australia match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from 07:00 PM (IST). In this article, we will talk about IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, IND vs AUS Playing 11s, and IND vs AUS Pitch Report.

Team India will have the opportunity to seal the series with two match remaining in the forthcoming third game. The Men in Blue have won the first two games and could take an unassailable lead in the series if they win the third game. In the first game, India chased down 209 runs before thrashing the visitors by 44 runs in the second game while defending a huge total of 235 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to get back to winning ways. They face a do-or-die situation in the upcoming game as a loss will end their hopes of a series win. In the first two games, their batsmen have done well but the bowlers have performed poorly.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

India Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ishan Kishan(w)

Suryakumar Yadav(c)

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Axar Patel

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar

Prasidh Krishna

Bench:

Avesh Khan

Jitesh Sharma

Washington Sundar

Shivam Dube

Australia Playing XI:

Matthew Short

Steven Smith

Josh Inglis

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Tim David

Matthew Wade(w/c)

Sean Abbott

Nathan Ellis

Adam Zampa

Jason Behrendorff

Bench:

Tanveer Sangha

Kane Richardson

Travis Head

Aaron Hardie

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Wicketkeepers – Josh Inglis, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

Allrounders – Mathew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan (c)

Batsmen – Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders – Mathew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS Match details:

Article Title IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India and Australia Series India vs Australia T20I Series 2023 Date 27-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Where to Watch on TV Sports18, Colors Cineplex TV Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Jio Cinema

IND vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

Australia: L, L, W, W, W

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ishan Kishan Vice-Captain Suryakumar Yadav & Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

In-form Team India will start as the firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming third T20I.