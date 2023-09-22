IND vs AUS: Form Is Temporary And Class Is Permanent – Abhishek Nayar Hails Shreyas Iyer For His Consistent Performance In ODI Cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar urged the Indian team management to maintain patience with star batter Shreyas Iyer, who will return to the team after a recurring back injury. The 28-year-old returned to the team after a long-standing injury however, after making just one appearance in the Asia Cup, Iyer was sidelined yet again with a back spasm.

Shreyas Iyer has made the most of the opportunities he has received over the years. His batting style is very conventional, especially in 50-over cricket. He has the perfect tempo to construct an ODI innings and could be crucial for the Indian team in the middle order.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar sounded confident of Shreyas Iyer returning to the team from the back spasm in the Australia ODI series and also argued that the team management should support the middle-order going into the marquee event stating him as a class act in international cricket.

“It was a concern, but he is good that he is coming back. It’s a spasm and with a spasm, you understand it is nothing serious. He got a couple of scans done and there was nothing serious and you understand he is going to come back.”

“You have got to be patient with good players and I keep saying this ‘form is temporary and class is permanent’. Shreyas has that class. He has shown that and has performed as well,” Abhishek Nayar said.

Shreyas Iyer will look to prove his fitness in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia on home soil. India looks to find their optimum lineup in preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shreyas Iyer Can Counter-attack Against Spinners In Indian Conditions – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar opened up on Shreyas Iyer’s ability to take on the spinners in the middle overs of the game, who also underlined the batter’s fitness and workload ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

“It is whether or not he is fit enough to play, whether or not his body can take the workload of playing match after match. That is what you want to see. We all know that a player like Shreyas Iyer, in the middle order, against spin in Indian conditions, can counter-attack,” he concluded.

Shreyas Iyer has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup in ODI cricket since the start of 2022 and the Mumbai-born batter has scored crucial runs at a high strike rate on quite a few occasions his availability in upcoming white-ball matches will be crucial for the team’s success in the event.