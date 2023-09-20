IND vs AUS: I Am Glad That They Are Persisting With Shreyas Iyer – Saba Karim Hails Indian Team Management For Backing Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim has backed the selection of the Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer in the World Cup side. The 28-year-old played just two games in the Asia Cup 2023 on his return from the injury, as he pulled up a back spasm at the last minute of the game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Iyer worked hard in recovering from surgery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he later took part in match simulations and practice games to show his worth for the Asia Cup and World Cup but has once again hurt his back, which leads to the speculations of fitness going into the marquee events in India.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Saba Karim is happy with the Indian selectors and team management for persisting with the Indian batter Shreyas Iyer in the World Cup squad and highlighting his contributions to the team in the ODI format of the game.

“I am glad that they are persisting with Shreyas Iyer. It really shows that the team management and selectors trust him so much. And Shreyas played a very vital role in the one-day setup. So, I am happy to see that they are backing him right till they announce the World Cup side,” Saba Karim said.

Iyer had made his much-awaited return to the Indian team against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match. He made 14 runs before being dismissed by Haris Rauf and the star batter could be given a chance in the playing 11 against Australia starting on September 22.

I Am Pretty Excited For Shreyas Iyer To Get Back Into the Fold – Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels that it is necessary to support the players even if they struggle in a few games leading up to the showpiece event on home soil. and expects Shreyas Iyer to come well in the upcoming games, as he can be vital to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup in India.

“I don’t think there should be any issue with him being part of the side if he’s fit, even if he does not score runs in these two or three games – it does not matter. You need to back players who have done well for you in the past and they in any case get three ODI games here plus the two practice matches. The kind of player Shreyas Iyer is – I am pretty excited for him to get back into the fold and score runs at the right time for the Indian side,” Saba Karim added.

In the 44 games so far, he amassed 1645 runs at an average of 45.69 providing stability in the Indian middle order. He has struck two centuries and 14 half-centuries in 38 innings and the star batter would face a stiff challenge from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for a spot in the playing 11 going into the mega event in India.