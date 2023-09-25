SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Glad That I Was Able To Execute My Plans Perfectly Today – Shreyas Iyer Over The Moon After Returning To Form With Indore Ton Against Australia

SW Desk

Sep 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM

IND vs AUS: Glad That I Was Able To Execute My Plans Perfectly Today &#8211; Shreyas Iyer Over The Moon After Returning To Form With Indore Ton Against Australia

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer was delighted with his hundred against Australia in the second game against Australia in Indore. The 28-year-old won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant century in the game. The Men in Blue took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Iyer rejoined the team after a protracted injury, but after making just one appearance in the Asia Cup, the Mumbai-born batsman was sidelined once more with a back spasm. He was unfortunate to be run out in the first ODI against the Australians but was back to his best in the match, where he took on the Australian bowlers from the start of the innings.

Speaking to the broadcasters after an emphatic win over Australia, Shreyas Iyer expressed his gratitude to those who stood by him during his difficult period in cricket and expressed his satisfaction with his performance against the Aussies in the second game. He also said he wanted to keep his batting simple and avoid overcomplicating the game.

“It was a rollercoaster right, feeling fantastic. My teammates, friends, and family were there for my support. I was seeing the matches on TV, I wanted to be out there and participate in the matches.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“Grateful to be believing in myself. The pain and niggles kept on coming, but I knew what I was aiming for. Glad that I was able to execute my plans perfectly today. Basically, when I went in to bat, I didn’t want to complicate things. I wanted to get my eyes set, that’s how I give confidence to myself,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Shreyas Iyer has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup in ODI cricket since the start of 2022. The Mumbai-born batter has scored crucial runs at a high strike rate on quite a few occasions and the middle-order batter has proven his worth once again in the 50-over format of the game and would look to continue his fine form going into the ODI World Cup.

No Chance Of Stealing That Spot From Him – Shreyas Iyer

When asked about playing for India at the No. 3 position, Shreyas Iyer stated that he is willing to bat at any position moving ahead for the squad and acknowledged that there is no spot at the No. 3 position now that Virat Kohli has clinched that position for the Indian side.

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer Credits: Twitter

“I am flexible, ready to bat in any position, whatever my team needs to do. Virat is one of the greats, no chance of stealing that spot from him. Need to keep scoring,” Shreyas Iyer added.

Shreyas Iyer has replaced Virat Kohli during the ongoing ODI series against Australia at number 3, as senior players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya among others have given time away for the game to keep them fresh ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Shreyas Iyer

NEWS

