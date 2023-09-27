IND vs AUS: He Has Been Massive Part Of All Formats For Australia – Mitchell Starc Plays Down The Concerns Regarding Steve Smith’s Form

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc backs the under-firing star Australian batter Steve Smith to return to form ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup. After recovering from a wrist injury, the 34-year-old joined the team, but he was unable to contribute to the team in the first two games of the ODI series in India.

Steve Smith has scored 41 runs from the two games against India struggling to get going against the bowlers and the right-handed batter has been a renowned big-match player for the Aussies in big games, providing some vital runs for the team in crucial moments of the game and could be crucial for the team in the World Cup in India.

Addressing the media before the game against the final game against India, Mitchell Starc hailed Steve Smith for his contribution to Australia over the years and backed him to come good for the team in upcoming games.

“No. His (Smith) numbers speak for himself, He (Smith) has been a high-class player and has been a massive part of all formats for Australia, so no concern there. It is the adjustment factor, coming back to India after a series in South Africa, some guys are coming off a break,” Mitchell Starc said.

Steve Smith has been an exceptional player for Australia across all three formats of the game and was an instrumental figure in Australia’s 2015 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil and the star batter has got the right tempo to bat in an ODI game in any conditions.

Glenn Maxwell Is An X-factor For Us Who Can Take The Game On – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc stated that their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is on track to make a comeback and that he has the potential to have a significant impact on the team once he does. He also asserted that Maxwell has a wealth of experience playing in Indian conditions over the years and that he provides the team with a bowling option based on the various conditions.

“He (Maxwell) is on track as well. I am not sure about his particular timeline but no doubt he will be looking to make an impact as soon as he gets his chance,”

“He has got a wealth of experience over here through IPL, through multiple tours. He is certainly an X-factor no matter which team he plays for. This is his third one-day World Cup, he is an x-factor for us who can take the game on”.

“His ability with the ball, particularly in these conditions adds to another option in the bowling department as well. He seems in good spirits, (but) his return I am not sure what that looks like for this week but certainly on track for the World Cup,” Mitchell Starc added.

Glen Maxwell is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman for Australia and an effective off-break bowler provides a nice balance with his all-around skills. In the conditions of India, he will be useful with the ball and would look to make an impact for the team in the ODI World Cup.