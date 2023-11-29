IND vs AUS: “He Is Probably The Best Player Of T20 Cricket…” – Matthew Wade Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Magical Hundred Against India

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: “He Is Probably The Best Player Of T20 Cricket…” – Matthew Wade Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Magical Hundred Against India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM

IND vs AUS: &#8220;He Is Probably The Best Player Of T20 Cricket&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Matthew Wade Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Magical Hundred Against India

Australian skipper Matthew Wade was at a lost for words when asked about Glenn Maxwell’s amazing effort in the third T20I against India on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The 35-year-old played an exceedingly pull-out tall chase against India from a tough situation to keep their side alive in the five-match series.

As the visitors chased down a mammoth mark of 223 off the penultimate delivery in the game, Glenn Maxwell scored Australia’s joint-fastest T20I century off 47 balls. With two runs needed off the penultimate ball to get his team over the line, Maxwell hit Prasidh Krishna down the ground for a boundary to seal things off for the team.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Matthew Wade lauded Glenn Maxwell for his match-winning knock against India in the 3rd T20 game on Wednesday and explained why he chose to bowl the off-spinner in the final over of the game, with Kane Richardson injuring himself during India’s batting innings and said that the next two games would give youngsters opportunities while experienced players returned home.

“You don’t get much better than that. It was always going to take our best and probably the best player of T20 cricket we have,” 

Matthew Wade And Glenn Maxwell
Matthew Wade And Glenn Maxwell Credits: Twitter

“I wouldn’t say “confident” was on my mind, but we knew where we can bat in chases. When we had five overs left but unfortunately Kane Richardson hurt himself so we were one short and had to bowl Maxi, We really needed this win, and a lot of guys are heading home so a chance for the younger ones and hopefully we can take it to the decider with another win,” Matthew Wade said.

The off-spinner had a setback in the end, leaking 30 runs off his final over as India posted a massive score of 222 for three. Wade explained that Maxwell bowled for the team due to Kane Richardson’s injury.

Glenn Maxwell’s incredible performance included eight fours and six sixes to remain unbeaten with 104 runs off just 48 balls, which matched Rohit Sharma’s record for the most T20I hundreds. Following the third T20I, six Australian players who competed in the ODI World Cup would return home. With their major players absent, Wade believes that it’s an excellent opportunity for the young players to showcase their talent and shine.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Matthew Wade

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman &#8211; Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team
AUS vs PAK: You Make Your Team Around The Team’s Best Batsman – Shan Masood Highlights The Importance Of Babar Azam In Test Team

Nov 29, 2023, 3:58 PM

IND vs AUS: The Conditions Are Slightly Tougher For Them &#8211; Ruturaj Gaikwad Defends Indian Bowlers After The Loss Against Australia
IND vs AUS: The Conditions Are Slightly Tougher For Them – Ruturaj Gaikwad Defends Indian Bowlers After The Loss Against Australia

Nov 29, 2023, 3:41 PM

IND vs AUS: &#8220;He Is Probably The Best Player Of T20 Cricket&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Matthew Wade Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Magical Hundred Against India
IND vs AUS: “He Is Probably The Best Player Of T20 Cricket…” – Matthew Wade Lauds Glenn Maxwell For His Magical Hundred Against India

Nov 29, 2023, 12:07 PM

IND vs AUS: He Will Be A Great Asset To Indian Cricket &#8211; Ashish Nehra Hails Rinku Singh For His Brilliant Batting Against Australia
IND vs AUS: He Will Be A Great Asset To Indian Cricket – Ashish Nehra Hails Rinku Singh For His Brilliant Batting Against Australia

Nov 29, 2023, 11:24 AM

IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit &#8211; Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management
IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

Nov 28, 2023, 4:54 PM

IND vs AUS: Television, Social Media, Fans&#8230;You All Already Made India The Winner Of World Cup &#8211; Wasim Akram Points Out A Reason Behind India&#8217;s Loss
IND vs AUS: Television, Social Media, Fans…You All Already Made India The Winner Of World Cup – Wasim Akram Points Out A Reason Behind India’s Loss

Nov 28, 2023, 4:30 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy