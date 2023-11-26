IND vs AUS: He Should Continue Maintaining The Same Approach – Amit Mishra Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Brilliant Captaincy Against Australia

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra believes that Suryakumar Yadav has shouldered the responsibility of leading India during Australia’s innings in the opening match of a five-match series at Visakhapatnam. Despite this, Yadav handled the pressure well and played a match-winning innings during India’s chase.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut as India’s T20I captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, who was out due to an injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup campaign. The stand-in skipper looked to calm in approach even during Josh Inglis’s aggressive knock, sticking to his plans and strength before coming out to chase down a target of 209.

Speaking on Suryakumar Yadav’s Knock in the 1st T20, Amit Mishra praised the Indian skipper for his brilliant knock against Australia in the 1st T20 and excellent leadership under pressure. Mishra urged Yadav to continue his same approach in the subsequent matches of the series.

“He played a captain’s knock in the 1st T20I. He played to his strengths and did not make any changes to his approach. The pressure of captaincy was visible when India were bowling, but he was really calm when he came to bat. He should continue maintaining the same approach,” Amit Mishra said.

Suryakumar Yadav’s fearless cricketing prowess was on full display as he scored an impressive 80 runs off just 43 balls, hitting nine boundaries and four towering sixes. His aggressive yet calculated attitude towards the game was commendable.

With India chasing a formidable target of 209 runs set by the visitors. Along with Ishan Kishan, who contributed a valuable 58 runs, Yadav stitched together a vital 112-run partnership for the third wicket. This partnership proved to be the backbone of India’s chase, steadying the ship after the early loss of openers and setting the stage for the win.

It was a nail-biting finish for the match, with India needing just one run on the last ball to claim victory.

In a dramatic turn of events, Rinku Singh smacked the ball down the ground for a six, securing the win for India with two wickets in hand. However, it was the no-ball by Sean Abbott before that final ball that ultimately sealed the deal for India, allowing them to chase down the mammoth total.