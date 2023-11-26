IND vs AUS: They Are All Pretty Good Players, May Be Just To Stay One Step Ahead Of Them – Jason Behrendorff On Australia’s Plans To Stop Suryakumar Yadav And Team

Australian pace bowler Jason Behrendorff said that Australian bowlers is determined to stay a step ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and the team ahead of the 2nd game against Australia on Sunday. The Men In Blue chased down a 209-run target on the final ball of the game, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 off 42 balls) producing a match-winning knock.

Suryakumar Yadav was at his absolute best in the shorter format game in chase of a record target after having an underwhelming ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian 360-degree batter pounded the ball all over the field and didn’t appear to be out of shape in the T20 cricket after the dismissal performance against Australia at the marquee final.

Ahead of their game against Australia, Jason Behrendorff spoke to the media and expressed his admiration for the Indian team’s talented batting lineup. He believes that it’s important for his team to stay ahead in the game and use different variations in their bowling to rattle out the Indian batsmen.

“Give the ball to someone else may be. They are all pretty good players and may be try to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length.”

“I have been pretty fortunate that the ball swung pretty much whenever I have played in India. So, sticking to my strength and trying to swing the ball upfront and take wickets in Powerplay, that’s what I have been able to do over a period of time,” Jason Behrendorff said.

Jason Behrendorff was pleased with his performance in the first T20I, where he emerged as the only Australian bowler who didn’t concede too many runs. He registered figures of 1/25 in his full quota. In contrast, all the other Australian bowlers gave away 11 or more runs per over during India’s record run chase.

I Try It Depending Upon The Surface And At Some Places It Grips More Than Others – Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff considers his ability to swing the ball upfront while maintaining the right line and length as his strength. He also acknowledges that the playing conditions on different surfaces vary and that he tries to adjust his variations accordingly, depending on the surface he is playing on.

“The main thing was to see if there’s any swing upfront and that’s my main strength and trying to stick to that. Line-wise, I was generally trying to be straighter than anything because you know in India it can travel to the fence quickly. In terms of variations, I try it depending upon the surface, and at some places, it grips more than others,” Jason Behrendorff added.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is leading the five-match T20 International series against Australia with a score of 1-0. The second match of the series will be played on Sunday, November 26, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where both teams will look to give their best to win the 2nd game on Sunday.