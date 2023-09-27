SportzWiki Logo
IND vs AUS: I Think Ravichandran Ashwin Has Made The Cut For The World Cup Squad – Sunil Gavaskar

SW Desk

Sep 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM

Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar feels that veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sealed his place in the World Cup squad if Axar Patel failed to recover from injury in the given time. The Tamil Nadu veteran has impressed everyone on his return to the Indian team in the Australia ODI series.

Team India selectors Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the ODI series against Australia after star all-rounder Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup to offer the team’s management a backup plan for the World Cup if the Gujarat all-rounder fails to recover in the allotted time.

During a discussion in Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for his impressive comeback into the ODI team ahead of the World Cup and believes that the team management would be tempted to go with the Tamil Nadu all-rounder in the mega event if there is any uncertainty regarding Axar Patel’s fitness before the World Cup.

“The way he has bowled in the last two matches, I think he has made the cut for the World Cup squad. If there is even a hint of doubt on Axar Patel’s fitness, whether he’ll be completely fit for the entire World Cup; because any injury can be a recurring one and he needs to be careful”.

Sunil Gavaskar
“If the team management thinks they can’t take that chance with Axar because it is the World Cup and everyone wants their squad to be 100 per cent fit; so if there are any doubts then Ashwin could make a comeback,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

The 37-year-old impressed everyone with brilliant bowling in the 2nd ODI against Australia, as he returned with the figure of 3/41 in his seven overs and the veteran spinner is likely to get an opportunity in the final ODI game against Australia, as Axar Patel is ruled out of the match after failing to recover from injury.

If There Are Any Doubts On Axar, Ashwin Will Come Back Into The Team – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar praised Ravichandran Ashwin for his second spell in the Mohali and lauded him for his brilliant bowling in Indore where he shook the Australian middle order during the chase. He believes the off-spinner is likely to make the World Cup roster if Axar Patel is ruled out of the competition.

“He has bowled exceptionally well in the last 3-4 overs he bowled in Mohali, then the way he utilized the carrom ball in Indore. So if there are any doubts on Axar, Ashwin will come back into the team,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

R Ashwin was selected for the India ODI team and he made the most of his opportunities producing some good performances for the team. There is a good chance that Ashwin will take Axar Patel’s place in the ICC World Cup 2023 squad if his recuperation is delayed.

Australia National Cricket Team

Axar Patel

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ravichandran Ashwin

Sunil Gavaskar

