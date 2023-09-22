IND vs AUS: I Think That Has Drastically Changed The Ability Of Part-Time Bowler – Rahul Dravid Pinpoints The Reason On Why Indian Batters Don’t Bowl

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid feels that the limitation of four fielders outside the 30-yard circle is to blame for the dearth of part-time bowlers in the white-ball format of the game. The Men in Blue does not have part-time bowlers in the team, which has affected the team’s chances in the shorter format of the game.

Team India lacks a genuine all-rounder in the white-ball setup, especially at the top of the order, who is capable of bowling a few overs in the middle as former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan, which has led to their failures in the recent ICC events.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Australia, Rahul Dravid feels that the lack of part-time bowlers in the Indian team could be due to the five fielders inside the ring, which offers more risk of them conceding runs in the middle overs.

“I think it could be because of the rule change. Suddenly you have gone from four fielders inside the ring to five fielders inside the ring. I think that has drastically changed the ability of part-time bowler to be able to bowl in the middle phase.

“If you remember and mention all these names (Sachin, Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Raina) bowling in this phase, a lot of these guys started when there used to be only four fielders in the ring,” Rahul Dravid said.

Since 2015, the second powerplay, which starts in the eleventh over and lasts until the forty-first, can only have four fielders outside the ring. Teams used largely part-timers to send down a few overs which is also a reason behind the lack of all-rounder in the Indian team.

The Number Of Part-time Bowlers Have Gone Down In Other Teams As Well – Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid feels that not only India but many other teams in the world have suffered in recent times without part-time bowlers, which is also the reason for the coach and captain to have a defensive mindset in the middle overs of the game.

“In that kind of situation (five fielders outside the ring), you could lose a lot of part-time bowlers, and not only us, but a lot of teams also did that. If you will notice, the number of part-time bowlers has gone down in other teams as well. It’s not only the Indian team,” Rahul Dravid added.

While the current Indian team does not have part-time bowlers in the team going into the marquee event, the Men in Blue had reliable part-time bowlers in the team for the 2011 ODI World Cup, which they won on home soil, as Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan contributing to the team in the middle overs.