IND vs AUS: I Think Who Is The Main Wicketkeeper That Will Be A Big Point – Sanjay Bangar On India’s Playing Combination For Third ODI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will take the crucial No.4 and No.5 spot in the final game against Australia in Rajkot, with in-form Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan likely to make way for the experienced Indian players Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the playing 11.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have returned back to form in the first two games against Australia, as the Mumbai-born batters stepped up for the team in the absence of the senior players in the playing 11 but few players may miss out in the final game due to the return of the regular players.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar feels that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are in front of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, thus Bangar believes they will have to wait even though they have found some form.

“I think who is the main wicketkeeper that will be a big point. If it is KL Rahul then he will bat at No. 5 and Shreyas will take the No. 4 spot. Then, unfortunately, Ishan Kishan and Surya will miss out on the last game,” Sanjay Bangar said.

Shreyas Iyer made an incredible comeback against Australia in the second ODI game, since making a full recovery from his injury, he struck his first ODI century in the 2nd ODI, while Suryakumar Yadav scored a back-to-back half-century in the game. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have performed consistently well for the Men in Blue starting from the Asia Cup 2023.

It Means The Coach And The Captain Trust Him More – Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar feels that if Ravichandran Ashwin manages to find a place in the playing 11 for the final ODI against Australia, he may very well be in a position to play in the ODI World Cup in India, indicating that the captain and coach have faith in him.

“If India plans to field the same team in the last ODI that will play in Chennai, then I think Ashwin will play at No.8. If he is playing ahead of Sundar, who played in the Asia Cup, it means the coach and the captain trust him more,” Sanjay Bangar added.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are the three main spin bowling options for the Men in Blue in the 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup in India. However, Axar’s injury has allowed Ashwin considered for the World Cup squad if the left-handed all-rounder is unable to recover in the allotted time.